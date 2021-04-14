'Like a work of performance art': Ukraine midfielder slammed for cynical foul after red card during Northern Ireland's Euro play-off win

Natiya Pantsulaya (left) was given a straight red card in the closing minutes at Seaview.

It was one of the biggest nights in Northern Irish sporting history as the women's national football team upset the odds to qualify for the Women's Euro 2022 finals, but for Ukraine midfielder Natiya Pantsulaya, April 13, 2021 is not a date that will hold such fond memories.

Having been brought into her side's starting line-up after Friday's 2-1 first leg defeat, she'd have been hopeful that the evening would end with a reversal of fortunes.

She could certainly not have foreseen that it would end with another odds-defying defeat and a red card for a foul that would soon go viral.

It was in the dying embers of the game, Ukraine's fate long-since sealed as Marissa Callaghan's goal and the efforts of the home defence had all-but confirmed Northern Ireland's spot at the finals.

Pantsulaya was tracking back to try and deny her midfield opponent Sarah McFadden a shot at goal.

In what seemed an attempt to let the ball run through to her outrushing goalkeeper, Pantsulaya altered her run to block McFadden's path. Whether or not it was a case of red mist descending and a bid to relieve some understandable frustration only she can answer, but diverting her course away from the ball, her shoulder-charge into McFadden was worthy of the straight dismissal.

"The Northern Ireland vs Ukraine match contained one of the most cynical fouls I have ever seen. It is almost a work of performance art," said Scott Pack, who uploaded the soon-to-be widely shared video on Twitter.

On what was a glorious night for women's football, and women's sport in general, Pack was quick to hit out at anybody trying to use the video to disparage the game.

"Obviously a few have waded in claiming that this is typical of women's football, or with some 'equal pay' jibe," he said. "Just appreciate this for what it is. A bats**t crazy sporting moment."

Some users suggested the foul may have been the result of some 'needle' between the two players earlier in the match while others were keen to cut what was no-doubt a crestfallen Pantsulaya some slack.

"I get it entirely," said one reply. "You're about to lose a playoff game to a major tournament. Frustration is bound to be high."

Pantsulaya's immediate reaction to begin her walk off the pitch even before seeing the red card brought comparisons with Gary Breen's similarly cynical lunge on Darren Huckerby in a meeting between Wolves and Norwich back in 2007.

Breen would go on to be banned for three matches for 'serious foul play'.