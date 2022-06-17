‘Linfield are not a charity’ — Blues would seek compensation if Irish FA moved to appoint David Healy as Northern Ireland manager

Linfield will ask the Irish FA for significant compensation if they come knocking on the door looking for their manager David Healy but the Belfast Telegraph understands that Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer is not interested in the top job at this moment.

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough is coming under fire from supporters after a dismal record of three victories from 20 competitive matches.

During a Nations League quadruple header that saw the team’s wait for a victory in the competition stretch to 14 games, the former Motherwell chief was booed and jeered by the Green and White Army.

At one stage during the 2-2 draw at home to Cyprus, a section of the Windsor Park Kop Stand chanted ‘We want Bara out’.

Irish FA top brass discussed the side’s poor form at a scheduled meeting last night but it doesn’t appear the axe will fall on Baraclough in the near future. His contract was extended last year until the end of the Euro 2024 qualifiers and, after the Cyprus stalemate, he responded to boos from supporters by saying he was going nowhere.

Linfield manager Healy’s name is in the conversation when it comes to future Northern Ireland bosses but if the Irish FA do decide to make a move for the Killyleagh man and attempt to recruit him, the Blues will expect sufficient compensation.

“Linfield are not a charity,” says a Windsor Park source.

“If the Irish FA ever approaches the club and David expresses an interest in becoming Northern Ireland manager then the club would never stand in his way but there would need to be a financial agreement between the club and Irish FA.”

Healy, who was appointed Linfield manager in 2015, agreed a three-year contract extension, extending his reign at the Blues until the end of the 2023-24 season.

He has guided the club to five Premiership titles, including four on the spin, and two Irish Cups. Many observers feel he deserves a managerial job in England or Scotland and after earning legendary status as a player with Northern Ireland, he could attempt to achieve the same feat as a manager.

Northern Ireland conclude their Nations League campaign with two games in September, at home to Kosovo and away to Greece, and if Baraclough is still in charge he will be under intense pressure to get results before preparations begin for the Euro 2024 qualifiers.