Liverpool release Northern Ireland goalkeeper

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Liam Hughes is on the lookout for a new club after he was released by Liverpool.

The Under 21 international was named on Premier League club’s release list alongside Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jack Bearne, Charlie Hayes-Green, Oscar Kelly, Fidel O’Rourke, Oludare Olufunwa and Iwan Roberts.

In a statement, the club said: “Everyone at Liverpool FC thanks all the departing players for their contributions throughout their time at the club and wishes them the very best for the future.”

The 21 year-old made his senior debut for Portadown in 2017 at the age of 15, before joining Dungannon Swifts. Following a year at Stangmore Park, Hughes was snapped up by Celtic.

He has spent the last two seasons at Anfield, featuring in two Premier League matchday squads. Although yet to win his first senior cap, Hughes has been called into the Northern Ireland squad in the past.