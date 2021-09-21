Louise McDaniel makes history as Northern Ireland Women shine in front of over 3,500 fans at Windsor Park

Northern Ireland 4-0 Latvia

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 21st September 2021 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Northern Ireland’s Kelsie Burrows and Ciara Watling after the final whistle of the 4-0 win in Tuesday nights Women's World Cup Qualifier against Latvia at the National Stadium, Belfast Photo by William Cherry / Presseye

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 21st September 2021 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Northern Ireland’s Kirsty McGuinness after the final whistle of the 4-0 win in Tuesday nights Women's World Cup Qualifier against Latvia at the National Stadium, Belfast Photo by William Cherry / Presseye

Pacemaker - Belfast - 18/09/21. Northern Ireland v Latvia world cup Qualifier At Windsor Park Belfast Northern Irelands Racheal Furness celebrates her goal and Northern Ireland forth In Tonight's game Photo Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 21st September 2021 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Northern Ireland’s Laura Rafferty and Kerry Beattie after the final whistle of the 4-0 win in Tuesday nights Women's World Cup Qualifier against Latvia at the National Stadium, Belfast Photo by William Cherry / Presseye

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 21st September 2021 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Northern Ireland’s Danielle Maxwell after the final whistle of the 4-0 win in Tuesday nights Women's World Cup Qualifier against Latvia at the National Stadium, Belfast Photo by William Cherry / Presseye

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 21st September 2021 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Northern Ireland’s Demi Vance and Rebecca McKenna after the final whistle of the 4-0 win in Tuesday nights Women's World Cup Qualifier against Latvia at the National Stadium, Belfast Photo by William Cherry / Presseye

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 21st September 2021 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Northern Ireland’s Sarah McFadden and Marissa Callaghan after the final whistle of the 4-0 win in Tuesday nights Women's World Cup Qualifier against Latvia at the National Stadium, Belfast Photo by William Cherry / Presseye

Marissa Callaghan celebrates with some of the supporters at Windsor Park. Pic: William Cherry / Presseye

Northern Ireland went walking in a Windsor wonderland on another special night for the country’s female football stars.

Nine years after last playing at the international venue the history-making girls in green made it worth the wait with a highly entertaining performance and well deserved 4-0 victory over Latvia — and eighth in-a-row — that a record crowd for a women’s international savoured.

Louise McDaniel wrote her name in the country’s football history by becoming the first female to score an international goal in the stadium and it was a special occasion too for Kirsty McGuinness, who scored a spectacular second to mark her 50th cap in style.

Marissa Callaghan, who handed over the armband for the night, was in the perfect position to net a third late on and Rachel Furness made up for her penalty miss against Luxembourg last Friday night by netting the fourth from the spot.

Now they are Wembley-bound to take on England next month with a World Cup campaign that is off to a flying start.

Upwards of 3,500 fans in the North Stand made for a spectacle and they created an atmosphere that the players will have revelled in.

They cheered an early Sarah McFadden header that went close, the incisive runs of Lauren Wade and the shot she fired over the bar in the early stages and applauded as Rachel Furness’ attempt to send Kirsty McGuinness through on goal was cut out by Latvia captain Sandra Voltane — all of that inside the first 15 minutes.

The loudest roar, unusually, came when Jackie Burns was forced to make a save with her legs after Karlina Miksone played a fine ball to Olga Sevcova, who burst in from the left and tested the Northern Ireland goalkeeper with a low shot.

A couple of minutes later a cheer was cut short when the anticipation of a goal was quickly and cruelly dashed. Wade had cut in from the right and drilled a low ball across the six-yard box and Miksone sliced her attempted clearance towards her own goal, and goalkeeper Enija-Anna Vaivode had to be sharp to make a save she couldn’t have expecting.

Then, as dusk descended over the stadium, the volume started to rise as Northern Ireland began to turn the screw as half time approached.

Everyone inside the ground was either on the edge of their seat or off it when Kirsty McGuinness — captaining the team on her 50th appearance — played a return ball with Chloe McCarron from a free kick, McFadden met her superb delivery with a header that struck the post.

A slow-burner of a first half almost caught fire in injury time.

Furness played a through ball that was as good as has been seen at Windsor Park, to send Wade in on the right wing. She went one-on-one with the goalkeeper before sending heir shot from a tight angle across goal and wide of the far post.

The crowd didn’t have long to wait to get their opportunity to celebrate a goal — in fact, it took just three minutes after the restart.

Furness found Callaghan just inside the box and, when her effort was blocked, McDaniel followed up and found the top left corner of the net to send the fans into raptures.

They wanted more, and there was more to come — much more.

If anything the goal gave Northern Ireland a shot of confidence, and that was evident when Kirsty McGuiness collected a pass from Callaghan, broke away on the left before cutting in and sending a perfectly accurate low shot that nestled just inside the far post.

The Windsor Park pitch may be bigger than what the Northern Ireland team is used to playing on at home, but for most of the second half they were only playing in half of it as Latvia were pegged back on the edge of their own box.

The defence was cut right through though when Northern Ireland netted the third. Demi Vance, making her first start in a green shirt after a cruciate ligament injury, sent in a wicked cross from the left and Callaghan met it on the bounce to divert the ball over the line from close range.

Callaghan was at the centre of everything, especially after being moved into a ‘false nine’ position, and it was her shot that was blocked by Sofija Gergeleziu’s arms, giving Furness the chance to add to her record goal tally for the team.

She made no mistake this time, firing high into the left side of goal for her 33rd at international level.

‘We want five’ the crowd shouted after that.

They didn’t get the handful of goals they asked for, but they danced to Sweet Caroline at the end to deservedly honour a team that rose to the occasion.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Burns, Rafferty (Burrows 83), McFadden, Vance, McDaniel, McCarron, Furness (Waitling 83), Callaghan, Wade (Milligan 70 mins), Beattie (McKenna 60), K McGuiness (Maxwell 83).

Subs not used: Flaherty, Harvey-Clifford, Nelson, Holloway, C McGuinness, Caldwell, Wilson.

LATVIA: Vaivode, Voitane (Brahmane 90), Gergeleziu, Rocane, Tumane (Grananca 90), Miksone, Lubina (Girzda 90), Zaicikova, Fedotova (Baliceva, 52), Sevcova, Senberga (Valaka 63).

Subs not used: Sklemenova, Sinutkina, Lodzina, Vitmore, Sondore, Freidenfelde, Buklovska.

Referee: Esther Staubli (Switzerland)

Player of the match: Marissa Callaghan

Match rating: 8/10