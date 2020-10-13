'Lucky' Northern Ireland fans who bagged tickets for Austria clash to be shut out of Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia

600 names removed from ballot... Irish FA keen to welcome as many as possible

The 600 fans who were admitted to Windsor Park on Sunday were the first to watch Northern Ireland play since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

The 600 Northern Ireland fans who were considered fortunate to be picked out from a ballot to attend Sunday night's match against Austria at Windsor Park are not currently eligible to apply for a ticket to next month's high stakes Euro play-off decider against Slovakia.

International supporters were welcomed back into the National Stadium for the Nations League fixture for the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Uefa permit a maximum of 30 per cent attendance at stadiums - which would be around 6,000 at Windsor - but this is subject to local government restrictions and the Northern Ireland Executive currently insist on just 600 fans being allowed in for an international match.

With 12,000 Irish FA Campaign Card holders able to apply for a ticket, the IFA held a ballot to determine the 600 who could be there on Sunday. But a stipulation in the terms and conditions stated that being selected for the Austria match would rule fans out of obtaining a ticket for the winner-takes-all Slovakia shoot-out on November 12 or the final Nations League home fixture against Romania six days later.

The IFA - who are expected to conduct another ballot for those games - insist they are keen to make sure as many of their Campaign Card holders are afforded an opportunity to watch Northern Ireland play at home in 2020.

They hope to lobby government in the coming days and weeks to try and increase the attendance towards the 6,000 figure for the final

An IFA spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph: "Having fans back at the National Stadium at Windsor Park on Sunday was a step in the right direction. We will continue to work with stakeholders across the game, including supporters groups, the relevant authorities including the NI Executive and Uefa as we approach the play-off final next month."

Sunday’s match was considered a success off the pitch for the Irish FA, with fans adhering to all the stipulations in place, even if it proved to be disappointing on it. However, the IFA are also aware, in the current climate with Covid-19 cases on the rise in Northern Ireland and further lockdown measures being considered, the Executive may opt for a return to behind closed doors action.

Gary McAllister, spokesperson for the Amalgamation of Northern Ireland Supporters’ Clubs, was at Sunday’s match which will rule him out of being in with a chance of attending the play-off final.

He says: “Unfortunately it is a situation where whatever approach is taken, a large number of people are going to be disappointed or unhappy. Once the situation becomes clearer around the Covid-19 restrictions, we expect to be speaking to the IFA again but the initial thought has been a ballot to allocate tickets.”