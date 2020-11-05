Magennis, Washington, Lafferty or Boyce: Assessing Northern Ireland's striking options for Euro 2020 play-off

Boss has quartet to select from in bid to give NI a crucial cutting edge

Battling it out: Conor Washington and Josh Magennis will both be hoping to get the nod for the play-off final against Slovakia

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough's biggest decision for next week's Euro 2020 play-off final is who he will choose in attack against Slovakia at Windsor Park.

If all of his players come through their club matches without injury, Baraclough's choices for goalkeeper, defence and midfield are as predictable as a Donald Trump outburst, but who he will opt to select up front in the biggest match of his life is not so clear-cut.

The former Motherwell boss has four options, all of whom bring different qualities to the squad; Josh Magennis, Conor Washington, Kyle Lafferty and Liam Boyce.

With midfield going to be a key battleground against the Slovakians, it would be a surprise if Baraclough decided to go with two strikers in the winner-takes-all showdown, so that means one place is up for grabs. Let's assess the players in contention to lead the line.

JOSH MAGENNIS: The Hull City striker was sent off in Baraclough's first match in charge against Romania in September, but that didn't stop the boss throwing Magennis in from the start in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final penalties success over Bosnia and Herzegovina. The decision showed Baraclough trusts Magennis in big games and with good reason.

It will not have escaped the manager's notice that the ex-Kilmarnock and Aberdeen ace has a habit of delivering when the heat is on. Think back to five years ago when he started in an understrength side against Greece in a vital Euro 2016 qualifier and famously scored in a 3-1 victory to take the team to the finals.

What Baraclough will also be aware of is that Magennis has proved to be a super-sub, netting some vital goals from the bench. The 30-year-old has a presence on and off the pitch, has good minutes under his belt this season at club level and is a solid option.

CONOR WASHINGTON: Northern Ireland fans keep a close eye on their players at club level and there will have been plenty of smiles among the Green and White Army seeing Washington strike twice for Charlton in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Fleetwood in League One. Baraclough will have been delighted to see one of his chief goal threats hit prime form at the perfect time.

Washington and Magennis played together last time out in Norway. It was a partnership that showed promise, but a bold move like that against Slovakia may be a step too far.

Washington is the quickest of the four forwards, is not afraid of hard work on his own in attack and has proved adept at playing a high press at international level in the past. He was gutted to miss two excellent chances at Windsor Park versus Germany in the qualifying campaign but that would be forgotten if he hit the winner against Slovakia in Belfast.

KYLE LAFFERTY: Given that he has not scored at international level for four years, Fermanagh man Lafferty will feel it is about time he ended that barren run, and what better way to do it than by sending Northern Ireland to another major tournament?

Liam Boyce (left) and Kyle Lafferty

The Reggina striker was sensational when his country qualified for Euro 2016, scoring critical goals in the group stages. Back then he was first choice and, while things have changed since and he is set to be on the bench versus Slovakia, fate may lend a hand to put Lafferty back in the spotlight.

This is a guy who has scored 20 goals at the highest level, with only David Healy having grabbed more, so he shouldn't be written off just yet. Baraclough started the ex-Rangers star in last month's home game against Austria but the service was poor from midfield and there was a feeling that the striker was trying too hard. A relaxed and confident Lafferty could still be a dangerous weapon.

LIAM BOYCE: Like Washington and Lafferty, Boyce entered the fray as a substitute in Sarajevo and was put on the spot in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final. Washington and Lafferty scored their penalties, giving the Hearts ace the opportunity to become a hero for Northern Ireland as he stroked the ball past the Bosnia goalkeeper to win his nation's first ever shoot-out.

He admitted afterwards how electrifying the moment was and later used the experience to his advantage, hitting another successful penalty for his club to beat Edinburgh rivals Hibs in a recent Scottish Cup semi-final.

With Magennis and Washington more likely starters, Boyce may have to settle for a cameo role next Thursday, but he certainly possesses the ability to change a game. Unlike the other three, he missed out on the Euro 2016 finals, with Michael O'Neill choosing Will Grigg for the squad instead, so the ex-Cliftonville player will be desperate to make it this time.