Magill returns to Northern Ireland squad for England friendly as boss Shiels makes seven changes

Northern Ireland ace Simone Magill is back in the squad for their friendly against England

Everton striker Simone Magill has made her return to the Northern Ireland Women's squad for their friendly against England after recovering from injury.

Magill missed the wins over Belarus and Faroe Islands, which earned Northern Ireland their place in the play-offs for the European Championships, but has recovered to take her place in this month's squad.

Manager Kenny Shiels has also named two debutants as two of seven alterations to his squad, with Crusaders Strikers goalkeeper Maddy Harvey-Clifford and Under-17s defender Ella Haughey earning their first call-ups.

Also returning to the panel are Linfield Ladies duo Rebecca McKenna and Casey Howe, along with Birmingham City defender Rebecca Holloway and midfielder Louise McDaniel, who was recently with Hearts.

The McGuinness sisters, Kirsty and Caitlin, who featured so prominently in the wins over Belarus and the Faroes are both unavailable, as is Rangers' Demi Vance, while Megan Bell, Emma McMaster and Caragh Hamilton are all still out injured.

The squad are due to meet up next week for a training camp before travelling over to Staffordshire to take on England in a behind closed doors friendly at their training camp at St George's Park on February 23 (12.30pm).

The game will be an invaluable way to prepare for April's European play-off against a yet to be discovered opponent, especially given 16 of the players in Shiels' squad are currently inactive since they are either playing their club football in Northern Ireland or they are unattached.

Goalkeepers: Jackie Burns (Glentoran Women), Becky Flaherty (Sheffield United Women), Maddy Harvey-Clifford (Crusaders Strikers)

Defenders: Ashley Hutton, Kelsie Burrows, Abbie Magee (all Linfield Ladies), Toni-Leigh Finnegan (Cliftonville Ladies), Julie Nelson (Crusaders Strikers), Ella Haughey (Lisburn Rangers), Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women)

Midfielders: Nadene Caldwell, Samantha Kelly (both Glentoran Women), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville Ladies), Rachel Furness (Liverpool Ladies), Chloe McCarron (Birmingham City Women), Sarah McFadden (Durham Ladies), Ciara Watling (Charlton Athletic Women), Rebecca McKenna (Linfield Ladies), Louise McDaniel (Unattached)

Forwards: Simone Magill (Everton Women), Lauren Wade (Unattached), Emily Wilson (Crusaders Strikers), Casey Howe (Linfield Ladies)