Mamma mia! Special night against Euro champs Italy means the world to Northern Ireland fans

Qatar campaign finishes on a high at Windsor Park

Northern Ireland fans celebrated one of their most famous results after holding the European champions on a memorable night at Windsor Park.

In front of an ecstatic sell-out crowd, they held Italy to a scoreless draw — putting a serious dent in their opponents’ hopes of qualifying for the World Cup.

Read more Northern Ireland deny Italy an automatic spot at World Cup finals with qualifying draw in Belfast... and they should have won it

“You’re not very good,” the massed Green and White Army cheekily sang, also teasing: “You’re just a s*** San Marino” — a reference to the Italian-surrounded enclave who were being hammered by England at the same time.

Northern Ireland were never overawed by their illustrious opponents — and could even have won with Conor Washington missing a late chance.

But the mood was still jubilant as supporters piled out of the national stadium after the final whistle.

Tommy Smith, waving his Northern Ireland scarf in the air, said: “It was an immense performance — what an effort. The qualification campaign was disappointing but this means we end on a real high.”

Northern Ireland’s draw meant Switzerland topped the group after defeating Bulgaria — securing the Swiss a direct passage to Qatar. Italy must navigate the play-offs.

The last reigning European champions to come to town had been the German side of Euro ’96 fame in 1999. That game had ended in a 3-0 defeat, but fans always believed that Ian Baraclough’s side could pull off a shock here.

Ahead of kick-off, Noel Keenan from Lisburn was hoping for another “special” night under the lights, saying: “It’s been a while since we beat Italy at Windsor Park — 1958 was the last time.

“They are coming here looking to qualify and will fancy their chances, but I don’t think they know what they are in for with the atmosphere. There are 18,000 here when Windsor is full but they make the noise of 30,000.”

David Armstrong, his dad Winston, and son Alfie, from Lisburn, were aiming for more than just three points. Alfie, a big Steven Davis fan, was carrying a sign asking for his hero’s shirt.

“My wee boy loves Steven Davis — we made the sign, hopefully he sees it,” explained David.

Conor Mulholland, from Dromore, Co Down, who was at the game with Nathan Connery and Geoffrey Moore, was aiming to finish with a win, saying: “Hopefully we can give them a good game — it would be good to finish on a high going into the next campaign.”

Stu Cherry, from Annalong, Co Down, said it was important to sign off on a high.

“I don’t come to watch the opposition — I would still be here if we were playing Liechtenstein —but it should be good, especially if we get a result,” he said.

This was an occasion that brought back memories of the great nights at the national stadium — big name opposition, a sell-out crowd, expectant fans and qualification on the line.

However, this time it was the Italians on the brink. They started the night level on points with Switzerland, needing to win to be sure of qualification.

Northern Ireland’s hopes of reaching the finals had gone but the crowd were still right up for this.

The atmosphere stepped up a notch when soprano Carly Paoli took centre stage to perform the anthems ahead of kick-off, discarding her blue cape to reveal a Northern Ireland kit to the delight of the Green and White Army.

In a goalless first half, the Italians went close early through Giovanni Di Lorenzo, who collected Emerson’s pass but was thwarted by goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, while Federico Chiesa sent an effort into the side-netting.

Otherwise Northern Ireland held them at bay, backed by the raucous home support who rarely stopped singing in praise of ‘super captain Davis’ in what could be the midfielder’s final international appearance.

The early stages of the second half saw Northern Ireland on the attack, with George Saville seeing a big chance saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma. Italy went close in the 63rd minute, Chiesa curling an effort just wide being set up by Domenico Berardi.

As the minutes slowly ticked down, every Northern Ireland challenge, every Italian move that ended in frustration, was being loudly cheered.

In stoppage time, Washington so nearly won it, rounding the goalkeeper but seeing his effort cleared off the line. Northern Ireland may not be Qatar-bound, but they made their point here — and this result meant the world to them.