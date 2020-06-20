Man of the match Corry Evans scores on Blackburn return from horror head injury

Corry Evans scored and was named man of the match as he made his return to action just five months after suffering a horror injury.

The Northern Ireland international hasn't played since mid-January, when he sustained a fractured skull and shattered eye socket after being caught with a high boot in a match against Preston.

He was back in the starting line-up on Saturday and played a leading roll as Rovers saw off Bristol City 3-1 at Ewood Park.

There was a touch of luck about his first league goal since November 2015 as his cross drifted into the top although if it's true that fortune favours the brave then perhaps it wasn't all that surprising.

Evans had to undergo surgery on his injuries at the end of January.

The victory boosts Rovers' play-off hopes and capitalises on Preston's 1-1 draw at Luton. Blackburn are now just a point off their Lancashire rivals, who currently occupy the final play-off place.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Leeds and Stuart Dallas' promotion hopes were given a further boost as Fulham were beaten 2-0 by Brentford at Craven Cottage. United are now seven points clear in the automatic promotion places but with a game in hand on third-placed Fulham.