Managing Northern Ireland is the pinnacle: Stephen Robinson talks up job as odds slashed on Motherwell boss taking the reins

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has admitted it would be the pinnacle of his career to succeed Michael O'Neill as Northern Ireland manager.

Robinson is one of the leading contenders to land the role following O'Neill's decision to focus solely on his job with Stoke City.

The Lisburn man, who was O'Neill's assistant at Euro 2016 and also worked with him at Under-21 level, is a strong favourite to take over the reins, along with Ian Baraclough.

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright and IFA Elite Performance Director Jim Magilton are also being heavily linked with the post.

When asked if he would consider taking the job, Robinson, who has been Motherwell manager since 2017, said: "I think probably in every manager's career it would be the pinnacle.

"Whether people see fit that it's the right time for me now, or whether I see fit that it's the right step for me to take at this moment in time, remains to be seen because it's a hypothetical question."

Former Northern Ireland midfielder Robinson remains a strong contender for the role, with his odds being cut from 6/1 to 6/5.

O'Neill almost steered his squad to back-to-back major tournaments and Robinson, who was linked with the Hearts job last year, hailed the former Shamrock Rovers chief for his miracle work.

"I don't think outside of Northern Ireland people realise the magnitude of the job he's done," said former Bournemouth and Luton ace Robinson. "There are 1.7million people, it's a very small country, and they'd had no success for a very long time.

"To turn the country around and produce performances and results like he did in the Euros, and sitting on the verge of another European qualification, he deserves every bit of credit. It's a very, very hard job to fill. Can they keep doing that and continue that positivity that Michael has created?

"It's a good job for somebody, we're a country that's on the up, we've got a tremendous fanbase. If you've ever been to Windsor Park on a game night it's fantastic.

"It's a tremendous job that Michael has done and Stoke City will see the benefit of a very good manager."