Manchester United and Northern Ireland midfielder joins League One club

The talented midfielder spent six years with Manchester United making his firs team debut in 2019 as a substitute in a Europa League tie versus Astana of Kazakhstan. He was released by the Red Devils last month, following loan stints at Doncaster Rovers and Salford City.

At Doncaster, he worked under now-Orient boss Richie Wellens.

The 22-year-old said: “From playing against Leyton Orient last season, I got a good feel for the side here, and the style of football.

"Richie was a big factor, I know how he likes to play, and how he wants to get the best out of his players, so it was a great fit."

Galbraith has won two caps for Northern Ireland, making his debut against Luxembourg in 2019. National team boss Michael O’Neill recently tipped the former Linfield youth team player to flourish away from Old Trafford.

“He’s spent the last two years as a loan player, initially at Doncaster and then Salford. But now I suppose in a way, the safety net of Manchester United is pulled away.

“I know that from dealing with loan players at Stoke and sometimes you get the best version of a player in that situation.

“I think Ethan knows that, we’ve had a conversation about that. What’s important for Ethan is what he chooses to do next but what he’s shown us in the last few weeks is that his appetite for the game is there, he’s a quality player and he’s demonstrated his quality on the ball.

“He just needs to find the right club with the right manager to get the best out of him.”

In the Irish Premiership, meanwhile, Larne are looking at bringing in former Newcastle United youngster Isaac Westendorf.

Previously with Barking FC in Isthmian League North Division during the 2020/21 season, he’s a quick and strong frontman who has featured for the Magpies’ Under-23 side.

Young goalkeeper Jamie Pardington has joined Cheltenham Town after leaving the Invermen.

Crusaders defender Lewis Barr has gone on loan to Championship side H&W Welders for a six month period.

Barr has made 16 appearances for the Crues after coming through from the Under-20s.

Glenavon and Northern Ireland Under-16 goalkeeper Josh Gracey has joined Premier League side Wolves.