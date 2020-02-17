Manchester United greats Charlton and Ferguson lead tributes to Northern Ireland legend Harry Gregg

Harry Gregg the former Manchester Utd Goalkeeper sitting in the stands of Red Star Belgrade 50 years after the air crash in which many of the Manchester United team died. Pic (C) Stuart Clarke.

Harry Gregg was described as a ‘most reluctant hero’ by Sir Alex Ferguson (PA)

Manchester United greats Bobby Charlton and Alex Ferguson led tributes to club legend and hero Harry Gregg following his death aged 87.

Gregg, who was hailed as a hero after saving fellow passengers in the Munich air disaster, passed away in hospital surrounded by his family, it was announced in the early hours on Monday.

Sir Bobby Charlton, who also survived the Munich air disaster, described him as a "shining light" both on and off the pitch.

"Lady Norma and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Harry Gregg," he said.

“I was proud to call him a team-mate. For all the matter of fact things Harry said about that night in Munich, for me, he will always be remembered as a heroic figure.

“It’s incredible to think that he went on to play in a match against Sheffield Wednesday just 13 days after that tragic night. A shining light both on and off the pitch. For so many reasons, he deserves to be remembered as one of the greatest names in Manchester United’s history.

“Harry will be deeply missed and our thoughts are with Carolyn and his family at this very sad time.”

Sir Alex Ferguson, who took his United team to play in Gregg's testimonial in Belfast in 2012, added: “I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Harry Gregg.

“Harry was a man of great character and a true legend at our club. I remember that he was always very excited and proud to host our youth team at his boarding house for the Milk Cup every summer, so he could recount the tales of his playing days.

"I loved his company and the many pieces of advice he gave me.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Carolyn and his family at this very sad time. God bless Harry.”

The legendary Harry Gregg in action for Northern Ireland at Windsor Park.

<b>37 Harry's game.. the last one (v Scotland 12/10/1963) Harry Gregg will forever be regarded as one of the greatest players Northern Ireland has ever had. He was an inspirational goalkeeper for the great Peter Doherty's outstanding side that reached the World Cup finals in 1958 and was seen as a true Windsor Park hero. It was fitting then that his last international appearance at the ground ended in a victory. Taking on Scotland in the British Championship, Gregg, winning his 24th cap out of 25, made vital saves as Northern Ireland won 2-1.

Northern Ireland and Manchester United goalkeeper, Harry Gregg, dives to save the ball during the international soccer match between Northern Ireland and Scotland at Windsor Park, Belfast, in this Oct. 3, 1959 file photo. Gregg was a reliable goalkeeper who played in 48 shutouts for Manchester United. When he climbed into the wreckage of a smashed up plane at Munich airport 50 years ago, Gregg was saving lives instead of shots.

Football:Northern Ireland 1957. Alf McMichael (second left back row) was a member of the Northern Ireland team which lost 1-0 to Italy in a World Cup tie at the Olympic Stadium, Rome in April 1957. FRONT: (from left) Jimmy McIlroy, Bertie Peacock, Eddie mcMorran, Danny Blanchflower, Billy Bingham, Wilbur Cush. BACK: Billy Simpson, Alfie McMichael, Harry Gregg, Willie Cunningham and Tommy Casey.

First Minister Arlene Foster was among the many to pay tribute in Northern Ireland.

"So sorry to learn of Harry’s passing. Maurice Bradley MLA had been keeping me updated about his stay in hospital," she tweeted.

"Sincere sympathy to his much loved wife and family."

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey tweeted: "Harry was a sporting icon and a hero to many. As well as a historic sporting career, he more recently through the Harry Gregg Foundation helped promote positive changes and opportunities for our local communities.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Television presenter Eamonn Holmes said Gregg was the "real deal" and a "hero".

Former United midfielder and Northern Ireland international Norman Whiteside tweeted: "Harry Gregg what a man we love you Sir RIP.

"As a 15 year old boy Harry came to visit me in hospital in Manchester to make sure I was in the right hands of Manchester United. What a man RIP."

Former United captain and defender Gary Neville also paid his respects.

Gregg also played for Northern Ireland and was capped 25 times.

The IFA described Harry as a "legend of the game and a brave, selfless giant of a man," in a tribute.

Current United assistant manager and former midfielder Mike Phelan added: "Our thoughts and prayers are with you. The #ManUtd family."

Former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel tweeted: "RIP Harry Gregg a hero on and off the pitch."

While ex-United defender Rio Ferdinand tweeted: "Huge part of the club's history, never to be forgotten! Thank You."

Manchester United youth academy director and former player Brian McClair said he recently "had the privilege" of visiting Harry Gregg at his home.

"He showed me his astonishing collection of memorabilia. We sat in his front room and I listened to Harry's tales, some sad, many of them joyous. I was blessed that day. Deepest condolences to his family."