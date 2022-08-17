Manchester United loan Northern Ireland youth international to injury-hit Altrincham

Premier League

Altrincham’s two senior goalkeepers, Matt Gould and Ollie Byrne, are both unavailable for Saturday’s clash with Maidenhead United. Gould is ruled out through concussion while new-signing Byrne is awaiting international clearance.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed previous short-term loan stints at non-league clubs Trafford and Witten Albion. He has been capped for Northern Ireland at Under 17, Under 19 and Under 21 level. In June last year, he starred in the Under 21’s 2-1 friendly victory over Scotland in Dumbarton.

Under the terms of the agreement Mee will continue to train with United during the week and can continue to play for the Red Devils at youth level. The Birmingham native recently featured in United Under 21’s Premier League 2 defeats to Crystal Palace (5-1) and Arsenal (3-1)

In a statement, Manchester United said: “Everybody at United would like to wish Dermot the best of luck this term and we will follow his progress at the J Davidson Stadium closely.”