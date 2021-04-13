Marissa Callaghan: Ukraine didn't stand a chance of denying Northern Ireland a Euro dream that was written in the stars

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan reckons visitors Ukraine 'didn't stand of a chance' of stealing her side's Euro dream from under their noses on Tuesday evening.

Callaghan netted the opening goal of the 2-0 win at Seaview to earn a 4-1 aggregate success over a side that are 25 places higher than Northern Ireland in the FIFA world rankings.

But, after outplaying their hosts in Kovalivka in Friday's first leg, the Cliftonville hero never doubted that she would be able to lead her side over the line in Belfast.

"I am a bit shell-shocked," she said after completing an achievement that her manager Kenny Shiels ranked as the greatest in UK sporting history. "But Ukraine didn't stand a chance against us because we believed in ourselves and we believed that we would do it tonight. Kenny and his (backroom) team came in 18 months ago and instilled this massive belief in us, turned us into an amazing team, and look what we've done."

Callaghan’s goal early in the second half eased nerves and was a moment that came as no surprise to the Cliftonville Ladies star, who dedicated her famous strike to young son Quinn.

"I just knew it was going to happen today," she smiled. "I had a feeling all day. I wrote my wee son's name on my arm and said I would give him a kiss if I scored, and I did. It was a dream come true. It was an amazing moment. Unfortunately family and friends can't be here. My wee son, my mum who I love so much."

Callaghan did almost all the work for the goal on her own, winning a header then beating the Ukraine goalkeeper to nick the ball towards the net before finishing for her sixth goal in a green shirt.

She then pointed to the attitude and determination in the squad as key factors in their historic success as the first women’s team to take Northern Ireland to a major finals.

“We battled so hard," she said. "The team gave everything. It was so hard out there and we had to find something deep within us to fight, but we did it and here we are, going to the Euros next year.

“We have outstanding talent in our team. Every single person put a shift in and Ukraine didn’t stand a chance because we knew this was going to end this way.

"It means so much for women's football here. Everything happened the way it was supposed to. I believe it was written in the stars tonight, and for any young girls watching this, dream of wearing the green shirt because it is the most amazing experience you will ever have."

Nadene Caldwell's goal deep into injury time signalled that the party could begin, to the noise of car horns blaring outside an all-but empty Seaview stadium

"It is a dream come true," she said. "We can't believe it. There's no words to describe it. Behind the scenes the girls have worked so hard, and the coaching staff have been unbelievable. Without Kenny and the staff it wouldn't be possible.

"It is unbelievable for the country, and there's going to be a ripple effect for years to come. Women's football in Northern Ireland can push on. It was great to chip in at the end. The girls did all the hard work and Simone put the defender under pressure and I got the goal, surprisingly. But I'll take it.

"I would say to any young girl out there dreams come true."