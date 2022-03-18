Mark Sykes included as Stephen Kenny names 25-man Ireland squad for friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named a 25-man squad for the upcoming internationals against Belgium and Lithuania.

Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes has received his first call-up to the Ireland squad as well as Connor Ronan, who is currently on loan with St. Mirren from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

West Bromwich Albion defender Dara O'Shea returns to the squad having recovered from a fractured ankle sustained in the 2-1 defeat to Portugal in September and Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan comes back into the squad, having last played for Ireland in 2019 in a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland.

Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan also returns to the squad after his impressive form for the Championship side as Ireland prepare to face Belgium in the FAI Centenary match on Saturday March 26 and Lithuania on Tuesday March 29 at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland Squad - Belgium & Lithuania

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (QPR, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County), Mark Sykes (Oxford United).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Connor Ronan (St. Mirren, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers).