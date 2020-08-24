Mark Sykes not included in Republic of Ireland squad after switch from Northern Ireland

Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes has not been included in the Republic of Ireland squad for next month's games.

The former Glenavon ace is switching his international allegiance from Northern Ireland and so was not part of new senior boss Ian Baraclough's panel.

He was also absent from Stephen Kenny's first squad as Republic boss, for next month's UEFA Nations League double header against Bulgaria and Finland.

Northern Ireland chief Baraclough said he had spoken to his opposite number across the border regarding the move.

"I made that call," he said. "I perhaps would have expected the call to come from him (Stephen Kenny) but I made that call and it will remain private."

There are two players hoping to make their senior debut for Kenny's side as Jayson Molumby and Adam Idah were handed their first call-ups.

Molumby and Idah will join underage international colleagues Aaron Connolly and Troy Parrott in a 23-man squad for the trip to Sofia ahead of the September 3 date with the Bulgarians.

David McGoldrick misses out that game but is set to come in for the visit of Finland to Dublin three days later.

Kenny has left out veteran midfielder Glenn Whelan, thus casting doubt on his international future.

Josh Cullen, Jack Byrne, Seani Maguire and injury doubt Ciaran Clark are other absentees from a trimmed down panel with Kenny avoiding the temptation to name a long provisional list.

James McCarthy is set to come back in and Harry Arter and Shane Long also make the cut having sporadically featured in Mick McCarthy's squad lists.

The official FAI squad announcement listed wingers Callum O'Dowda and James McClean as attackers, which may shine a light on how Kenny tends to utilise players within his preferred system.

Kenny's opening double header will take place behind closed doors and - while the games are important with a long term view to World Cup 2022 playoff implications - the immediate short term priority is preparation for the Euros playoff with Slovakia in October.

The newcomers will now get their chance to play their way into the equation.

Molumby (21) was skipper of Kenny's U-21 side and is looking to break through at Brighton after an impressive loan campaign with Millwall in the Championship.

Idah (19) was promoted through the age groups to play for the U-21 team and made a number of appearances for Norwich in the final third of their Premier League campaign with relegation likely to increase his first team opportunities at club level.

Ireland squad to face Bulgaria and Finland

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Kieran O’Hara (unattached)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolves), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Fulham), Jeff Hendrick (unattached), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur – on loan at Millwall), Shane Long (Southampton).

Note: David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) will join the squad for the Finland game.