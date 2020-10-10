McGinn: I'm delighted I was able to step up and deliver again in an important moment for Northern Ireland

Niall on a high after repaying boss' faith and adding to list of vital goals

Major say: Niall McGinn is congratulated after netting Northern Ireland’s equaliser against Bosnia in Sarajevo

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Niall McGinn proved he is the man for the big occasion once again on Thursday night.

Whether it's ruining Cristiano Ronaldo's big night in 2012 or netting in Northern Ireland's famous victory over Ukraine at Euro 2016, the Tyrone man loves delivering at the perfect moment.

His second-half leveller against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Sarajevo was a thing of beauty.

Determination to create the chance and then perfect execution.

In that sweet moment, Northern Ireland's resilience and defiance shone brightly.

They weren't going down without a fight.

Rade Krunic's opener sparked an even bigger uphill struggle, but McGinn is one of the players who has played in a European Championships before and he wasn't ready to leave the pitch with regrets.

Northern Ireland went on to win 4-3 on penalties to go through to the finals of the Euro 2020 play-offs in hugely dramatic fashion.

The job isn't done yet but the players' confidence and belief must be sky high.

Against Slovakia at Windsor Park, they will be hard to stop.

It was a night when all the Northern Ireland players stood up to the fierce challenge.

Aberdeen winger McGinn has mastered the art of delivering when it matters and Ian Baraclough's decision to hand him a starting role was handsomely rewarded.

The Tyrone man's big impact was not a surprise.

In 2012 he shone in Porto, scoring in a 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against Portugal.

Before the match all the talk was of how Ronaldo would celebrate winning his 100th cap, but instead McGinn grabbed the spotlight with his first international goal.

Then, on June 16, 2016, Michael O'Neill's men secured a famous 2-0 win over Ukraine at the Euros in Lyon.

McGinn, of course, came off the bench to score the second goal deep into injury-time, adding to Gareth McAuley's earlier header and sealing his country's first win at a major finals in 34 years.

The Donaghmore flying machine was a key man in the Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, scoring in the opening qualifier against Hungary and also playing a part in three of Kyle Lafferty's seven goals during the campaign.

The equaliser against Bosnia and Herzegovina is now added to the list of his golden goals and Baraclough has been reminded of his big game mentality.

"I'm delighted the manager gave me the nod to come in," said McGinn.

"To be honest, I've been training hard and was disappointed I didn't feature last month.

"I've always been the type of player that if I train well, I get put in. That was the case under Michael (O'Neill) a lot of the time, and thankfully the gaffer has put me in and I've repaid his faith by scoring an important goal.

"I'm delighted for all the boys who stepped up and took a penalty, and just so happy for all the fans back home who couldn't be here. (Bosnia) created a good atmosphere and it was nice to be part of it, but we wish the Green and White Army could have been here to enjoy that one.

"We didn't get off to the best of starts, but we showed character. We regrouped at half-time and started the second half very well. I got a bit of joy down the left and got a few crosses in.

"I stepped up at the right moment and the right time to get us back into the game. I looked up and the keeper didn't really make much movement, but I just slotted it in the corner. I'm delighted."

Of course all this hard work, endeavour and defiance may count for nothing if Slovakia aren't sunk at Windsor next month.

There will be a little more pressure on Northern Ireland then as the home side, but for now they can enjoy this success and aim to keep the feel-good factor high at home to Austria tomorrow and away to Norway on Wednesday.

"I'm over the moon personally but more importantly we're one step closer to where we want to be," added McGinn.

"There's always been confidence. Even when we met up this week there was a real edge to training. That's us ready to rock in Belfast next month."

And it could be written in the stars that the final against Slovakia also goes to a penalty shoot-out.

"I felt confident doing the penalties because we've been working on them the last couple of trips. Even the last trip we've been taking penalties," said McGinn.

"Even the manager making good substitutions, Boycie (Liam Boyce) and Conor (Washington) coming on to score two penalties.

"You know with Bailey (Peacock-Farrell) more often than not he's going to save one or two, and thankfully he's done that. All in all, a great night all round.

"There was all sorts of pizza and water flying everywhere. We have to enjoy this one but, more importantly, we'll rest up and recover for Sunday."