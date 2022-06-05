Mediocrity by the Mediterranean as Northern Ireland fail to spark again in limp Cyprus draw

Another dreadful result in the Nations League. Given the level of opposition, this scoreless draw in Cyprus might just be the worst yet and Ian Baraclough’s side were fortunate to leave with that.

There have been some low points in Baraclough’s reign as Northern Ireland boss but he sunk into the Mediterranean in Larnaca with this result.

These players are an honest bunch but they are drowning in a wave of mediocrity and drifting back to the days of Northern Ireland nil with the team failing to score in six of their last nine internationals.

After an uninspiring 1-0 loss at home to Greece on Thursday and the temperature approaching 30°C in the tourist town at kick-off the heat was on Baraclough and his boys and the truth is they couldn’t handle it.

No wonder there were boos and jeers at the finish inside the AEK Arena from the 600 Northern Ireland supporters who made the journey from all arts and parts, paying hard earned cash to do so.

They came here for the sun, sand and mostly to see their side win. On this occasion two out of three is bad with Cyprus the nation left feeling hard done by that they had not secured victory.

To put this in context, following relegation from the Nations League in 2020 Northern Ireland entered the 2022 campaign as top seeds in League C Group 2 with Cyprus ranked the lowest.

Going down was supposed to lead to an upturn in results!

Cyprus only qualified for this group after a play-off victory over Estonia in March this year which ended 364 days without a win. In this competition Northern Ireland know all about that.

It’s now played 12 in the Nations League, won NONE, lost NINE with defeats against Austria (four times), Bosnia & Herzegovina and Norway twice and Greece, plus three draws versus Romania home and away and lowly Cyprus.

Michael O’Neill couldn’t win in four of those matches but he delivered in the Euros and World Cup games. Baraclough has now had eight attempts at earning three points in the Nations League and come up short.

Throw in a devastating and dispiriting Euro 2020 play-off final loss at Windsor Park to Slovakia, who were there for the taking, and an unsuccessful World Cup campaign, albeit with a number of young players blooded and hard fought draws at home to Switzerland and Italy, and it’s no wonder serious questions are being asked about the boss right now.

True, as Baraclough continually points out, he is missing key figures like Stuart Dallas, Craig Cathcart, Corry Evans and Josh Magennis in this international window, but he still had more than enough quality to beat Cyprus.

The players I spoke to before and after the match here felt that too…

Remember the Cypriots are ranked 105th in the world to Northern Ireland’s 54 and before the match in Larnaca had only won three times in 26 internationals.

Cyprus were cursing themselves they had not added another victory to that list having hit the bar with a stunning 35-yard drive from Fanos Katelaris in the 43rd minute in a first half in which they were the more dangerous side.

Teenager Loizos Loizou, who has hailed the influence of Omonia Nicosia club boss Neil Lennon on his career, forced Bailey Peacock-Farrell into an early save after the home side found way too much space down their right flank which became a common theme with youngster Paddy Lane having a tough night. He was not the only one.

Early in the second period but for hesitation from Iaonnis Pittas, when racing through and a timely intervention from Steven Davis, Cyprus could have broken the deadlock. Then Grigoris Kastanos blasted over and Peacock-Farrell made a brilliant save to keep out substitute Marinos Tzioni before in the closing stages Pavlos Korrea fired wide eight yards out with the goal gaping.

The home supporters could not believe they did not score and repeat their 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland in a 1973 World Cup qualifier when the likes of Pat Jennings, Terry Neill, Dave Clements, Bryan Hamilton and Derek Dougan were in the visiting side.

As for Northern Ireland in attack in the first half they lacked conviction, control, ideas and inspiration failing to test Cypriot number one Neofytos Michael with the service to Kyle Lafferty limited. The goalkeeper was finally called into action by Gavin Whyte in the 48th minute with the visitors showing more urgency and energy as the conditions became cooler with every passing minute.

The introduction of Glentoran winger Conor McMenamin just after the hour gave Baraclough’s side an outlet on the left flank and he was hungry, determined and created danger. Alas the forwards failed to read his deliveries into the box.

McMenamin can be pleased with his debut. With the game stretched he offered drive and directness. He was a rare bright spark on another bleak night while there was also a first appearance for Huddersfield Town’s Brodie Spencer who was forced to play out of position.

Another substitute Ali McCann could have won it in the dying stages but close in he fired wide. That would have got the team and the manager out of jail.

Baraclough made four changes to his starting line-up from the Greece defeat with 18-year-old Shea Charles, Niall McGinn and Lafferty, second half substitutes last week at Windsor, coming in for McCann, Conor Bradley and Shayne Lavery and Ciaron Brown replacing Daniel Ballard in defence.

Versus Greece, Baraclough started with three at the back and ended with four. He went with the latter this time in a 4-3-3 formation with Jonny Evans winning his 96th cap alongside Brown and Paddy McNair and Lane operating as full-backs.

Manchester City teenager Charles made his first start as a holding midfielder and impressed beside captain Davis, 19 years his senior and George Saville with Lafferty up front flanked by McGinn and Whyte.

Behind them all was Peacock-Farrell, who labelled Northern Ireland’s Nations League record “embarrassing” in a pre-match interview on the Irish FA’s official channels.

He was spot on and honest in his assessment, as all the Northern Ireland players tend to be. If the run was embarrassing before the match with Cyprus, where does this draw take it? To another level after another awful result for Baraclough’s team.