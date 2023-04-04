Megan Bell ready to fulfil pride of playing for Northern Ireland again after injury woes

Megan Bell is keen to put her talent on display on the international scene once more — © William Cherry/Presseye

Wearing the striking new Northern Ireland Women’s away shirt during the publicity shoot for the newly-launched kit is one thing.

Over the last 10 months, one of the biggest things driving Megan Bell through another lengthy injury nightmare was the thrill she feels when wearing one for real out on the pitch instead of in a photo studio.

When she does that in the dressing room at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday night before Northern Ireland’s friendly clash with Wales, it will be a different and a better version of Megan Bell compared to the one who faced the Welsh back in November 2019 – the last time that she started a competitive international.

Since then, a stress fracture in her leg and complications that followed, plus an unusual hamstring injury that proved so serious that it required surgery, has impacted Bell so much that she has played just 10 minutes of competitive action for her country, as well as missing a lot of game time with her club, Rangers Women.

Something that she is now desperate to put right after the long tunnel of agony that she endured.

“I take a lot of pride in playing for my country and there is no better feeling than pulling on the shirt,” said Bell, who will turn 22 later this month.

“That definitely is something that I have been aiming for, but I have known all along that I needed to be patient – and it comes from me working hard every day in training and, hopefully, I have put myself in the best position and the best condition to be available for selection, and after that it is out of my hands.

“The girls have been great. It’s easy to feel that you aren’t part of a team when you haven’t been involved in so long, but even when I went back last season on the trip to Spain and the qualifiers against Austria and England, it was as if I had never been away. They made me feel so at home again and it was such a relief to be back involved.

“I can’t explain the feeling and hopefully I get to feel that feeling again.”

Interim manager Andy Waterworth, who will lead Northern Ireland next week after Kenny Shiels’ hugely successful era ended with his departure in late January, was keen to have Bell in his squad now that she is back on the pitch.

Physically, she has recovered superbly.

Mentally, the scars are still healing, but with every appearance and each day that sees her injuries disappear further and further into the past, that aspect improves.

The time out has also helped Bell to look at how she can become a better player when fully fit and firing – for both club and country.

“A lot of the time when you are injured is spent in the gym, so it gave me an opportunity to try to get stronger overall,” she added.

“I was never weak before or lacking in anything, but it gave me an opportunity to focus on getting strong and getting both of my hamstrings really strong, because when you have done a hamstring, you are more susceptible to doing it again.

“I’ve had more one-to-one time to be able to ask questions and learn more about what I need to do now that I am back, what I need to do before training, in my spare time to maintain myself to be able to perform at this level consistently.

“It definitely does give you a bit of time to learn more and focus on things that you maybe don’t get to do during a season when you have so many games.

“With a lot of games, you need to know how to maintain, and that is something that I have been progressively learning throughout the two injuries and it does give you a better outlook and view on what you have to do.”

After the hammer blow of missing out on the Euros, plenty of people tried to comfort Bell by telling her that she is still young enough to play on the biggest of international stages in the future.

Rather than looking back in anger, she is viewing Thursday night’s clash in Cardiff as the first step in trying to achieve that ambition.

“I do hope that one day we will make it to another major tournament and I will be able to be a part of it, and I can look back and say that I was stronger after everything,” she explained.

“I have to make sure we get to another major tournament so that I get to play in that.

“I know we will do that one day.”