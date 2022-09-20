Michael Duff admires the hunger his former team-mates Steven Davis and Jonny Evans have retained for Northern Ireland

Barnsley manager Michael Duff has hailed the quality and longevity of former Northern Ireland team-mates Steven Davis and Jonny Evans, who are still going strong on the international scene.

Rangers midfielder Davis is primed to win his 139th cap for his country in Saturday’s Nations League encounter at home to Kosovo, while Leicester defender Evans will make his 99th appearance at the highest level.

Duff, who played 24 times for Northern Ireland, featured alongside 37-year-old Davis way back in 2005 and the former Burnley star was in defence the night Evans, now 34, made his debut in the famous 3-2 victory over Spain at Windsor Park in 2006.

The Oakwell boss says that the pair have not only been great players for Northern Ireland but they are great guys off the park as well.

“The numbers for Davo and Jonny speak for themselves,” Duff told the Belfast Telegraph.

“The fact that Davo is still playing and still has hunger says so much about him. The last time I bumped into him was in Dubai a couple of years ago and he said he had no desire to finish. I got where he was coming from. I retired when I was 38 and the things that he has done in his career are incredible.

Michael Duff only has words of praise for Steven Davis and Jonny Evans

“Jonny is the same. He has been a top, top Premier League player for many years now and also had a great career.

“I can still remember his Northern Ireland debut. We lost 3-0 at home to Iceland a few days before and the manager, Lawrie Sanchez, decided to change it up for the match against Spain at Windsor, which is why I started and Jonny started.

“Jonny came in to play left back. He was out of his position on his debut and against Fernando Torres, but he was brilliant and we won the match 3-2 versus a team full of world class stars who went on to dominate international football.”

Offering an insight into why Davis and Evans deserve so much credit for continuing to strive for high standards for Northern Ireland, the ex-Cheltenham boss added: “Money is not a motivating factor anymore for them in football. I imagine they have made their money but they still want to travel around the globe and put the Northern Ireland shirt on.

“You think of all the hotels they have had to stay in and the miles they have had to do and to still have the hunger and desire to keep going is fantastic. That’s normally the reason why people retire. It’s the actual games that are the good bit.

“The logistics, the emotional strain and they both have young families, so time away from children is tough. To have that desire to put on the shirt is incredible. They have been top, top players and are two good lads, brilliant characters. Normally you find the top players are top people as well.”

Another ex-Northern Ireland and Cheltenham team-mate much admired by Duff is Grant McCann, who is back in charge of Peterborough. The close pals will face each other in League One in December.

Duff said: “Grant has done fantastic. I was really close to him and used to room with him on away trips, and I’m godparent to his oldest boy, but he’s one person who I didn’t think would go into management. I’ve not seen him work up close and personal yet, but anyone that has that I speak to say he’s brilliant.

“I still talk to him regularly and this season we will be playing against each other, which we will both look forward to.”