Michael O’Neill and Steven Davis help Lionel Messi win FIFA’s The Best prize

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan did not name Women’s winner Alexia Putellas in her top three

Spain's Alexia Putellas receives the Best FIFA Women's player award during the ceremony of the Best FIFA Football Awards in Paris — © AP

Argentina's Lionel Messi receives the Best FIFA Men's player award in Paris — © AP

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill and skipper Steven Davis agree that Argentina’s World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi was the best men’s player in the world last year.

The PSG star collected the coveted ‘FIFA: The Best’ prize at a glittering ceremony in Paris last night, fending off competition from his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema.

Every nation’s manager and captain received a vote in FIFA’s flagship award. Both Davis and O’Neill voted for Messi, with Mbappe second and Benzema third.

The Northern Irish media – represented by The Sun’s Mark McIntosh – selected the same one-two-three.

Argentina’s World Cup winning manager Lionel Scaloni was named Manager of the Year. Davis, O’Neill and McIntosh all voted for the former West Ham United defender.

For the Goalkeeper award, both Davis and O’Neill selected Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois while McIntosh voted for – eventual winner - Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez.

The Women’s Best player award went to Spain and Barcelona star Alexia Putellas, however she didn’t make Northern Ireland skipper Marissa Callaghan’s top three. She voted for England’s Beth Mead with German Alexandra Popp second and Keira Walsh third.

With role of Northern Ireland manager still vacant following Kenny Shiels’ departure, the Irish FA’s Director of Football Angela Platt received a vote. She selected Mead, Putellas and Lena Oberdor as her one-two-three.

BBC NI’s Nicola McCarthy – Northern Ireland’s media rep – voted for Putellas, followed by Mead and Sam Kerr.

Unsurprisingly, England’s Euro 2022 winning coach Sarina Wiegman was named Women’s Manager of the Year. The Northern Irish trio all voted for the Dutchwoman.

In the Goalkeeper’s second, both Callaghan and Platt selected Manchester United shotstopper – and eventual winner – Mary Earps. McCarthy voted for Germany’s Merle Frohms.

THE WINNERS

The Best FIFA Men’s Player: Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris St Germain)

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper: Mary Earps (England/Manchester United)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez (Argentina/Aston Villa)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach: Sarina Wiegman (England women’s national team)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach: Lionel Scaloni (Argentina men’s national team)

The FIFA Puskas Award: Marcin Oleksy (Poland/Warta Poznan)

The FIFA Fair Play Award: Luka Lochoshvili (Georgia/Wolfsburg/Cremonese)

The FIFA Fan Award: Argentinian fans