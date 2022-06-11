Michael O’Neill: Billy Bingham handed me my Northern Ireland debut at 18… I’ve tried to follow his example in my own managerial career

Michael O’Neill (top row, second from right) has fond memories of working under Billy Bingham

Former Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill has paid a warm tribute to the “inspirational and wonderful” Billy Bingham, who has passed away.

O’Neill was saddened to hear that Bingham had died at the age of 90 on Thursday having been diagnosed with dementia in 2006.

The Stoke City boss looks back with great fondness at how Bingham gave him his first cap for Northern Ireland in 1988, outlining how much he learned from the man who guided the nation to the 1982 and 1986 World Cup finals.

O’Neill would take charge of the country himself and follow in Bingham’s footsteps by taking Northern Ireland to a major tournament — Euro 2016.

Prior to the finals in France, O’Neill was touched to receive a message of congratulations from the Bingham family, via Billy’s son David. The then Northern Ireland boss was inundated with messages but that one struck a special chord for the ex-Newcastle United player.

“Billy was a wonderful manager and I loved playing for him,” said O’Neill. “He was an inspirational man and I enjoyed learning about the game from him because he had so much knowledge.

“Billy gave me my debut at 18 years of age. He showed great faith in me and it is something I have never forgotten. Even at that young age he believed in me.

“I’ve tried to take that into management in giving young players opportunities.

“Billy was an important person in my career and when I was in charge of Northern Ireland I was really touched to receive a message from his family wishing us well ahead of the Euros.

“That meant a lot to me because Billy meant a lot to me.

“I was very sad when I heard the news about Billy’s passing. He was a huge figure in Northern Ireland football and Northern Ireland sport in general and I send my sincere sympathy and condolences to Billy’s family.

“He is someone who will never be forgotten with everything he has done for Northern Ireland.

“It is remarkable what he achieved, taking such a small country to the 1982 and 1986 World Cup as well as having other notable successes.”