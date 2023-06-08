Michael O’Neill calls Larne’s Lee Bonis and West Ham starlet Callum Marshall into Northern Ireland squad

Larne's Lee Bonis has been called into the Northern Ireland squad for the first time

Larne forward Lee Bonis, West Ham United’s Youth Cup hero Callum Marshall and Nottingham Forest prospect Aaron Donnelly have been called into the Northern Ireland squad for the first time.

The uncapped trio are part of Michael O’Neill’s 28-man squad for this month’s Euro 2024 qualifying double-header with Denmark and Kazakhstan.

Irish League winner Bonis has been the subject of much transfer speculation with several Football League clubs tracking the 23 year-old’s progress.

Donnelly – who turns 20 today – impressed during a loan stint at Port Vale, while 18 year-old Marshall scored in Hammers’ 5-1 FA Youth Cup final win. There’s no place in the squad for Marshall’s West Ham teammate Patrick Kelly.

While the squad boasts plenty of exciting prospects, O’Neill must do without captain Steven Davis plus established internationals Dan Ballard, Liam Boyce, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans, Shane Ferguson, Josh Magennis and Conor Washington due to injury.

Only stand-in skipper Jonny Evans, his defensive partner Craig Cathcart, out-of-favour Newcastle full-back Jamal Lewis, unattached winger Gavin Whyte, goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell plus midfielders Paddy McNair, George Saville and Jordan Thompson have over 20 caps.

It’s not all bad news for O’Neill. Blackpool forward Shayne Lavery and Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann return to the international fray after missing the first two games of the campaign in March.

Hot prospects Shea Charles, Trai Hume, Isaac Price and Dale Taylor retain their place in O’Neill’s squad alongside Sean Goss, Matthew Kennedy and Eoin Toal.

There are recalls for midfielder Ethan Galbraith, Paddy Lane and Glentoran’s Conor McMenamin. Galbraith was released by Manchester United last month, while Irish League star McMenamin is on the radar of several cross-channel clubs.

There’s no place in the squad for Leyton Orient star Paul Smyth, Shrewsbury Town defender Tom Flanagan or Euro 2016 veterans Kyle Lafferty and Niall McGinn.

Northern Ireland will face Denmark in Copenhagen on Friday June 16 before returning to Belfast to play Kazakhstan on Monday June 19.

In March, O’Neill’s men started their campaign with a 2-0 win over San Marino before losing 1-0 to Finland at Windsor Park.

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), Conor Hazard (Celtic), Luke Southwood (Reading)

Defenders: Jonny Evans (Leicester City), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United), Ciaron Brown (Oxford United), Conor Bradley (Liverpool), Trai Hume (Sunderland), Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers), Aaron Donnelly (Nottingham Forest)

Midfielders: Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough), George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Shea Charles (Manchester City), Paddy Lane (Portsmouth), Ethan Galbraith (unattached), Isaac Price (Everton), Sean Goss (Motherwell)

Forwards: Gavin Whyte (unattached), Shayne Lavery (Blackpool), Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers), Conor McMenamin (Glentoran), Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen), Dale Taylor (Nottingham Forest), Callum Marshall (West Ham United), Lee Bonis (Larne)