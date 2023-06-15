Michael O’Neill excited to see how NI’s young guns handle pressure of ‘hardest fixture’ in Denmark

Michael O’Neill didn’t try to sugar coat the difficulty of Denmark away. He called it ‘the hardest fixture full stop’ in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign but, at the same time, there was excitement to see how his team and young players cope with what is a daunting prospect.

How he could do with players of the calibre and experience of Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans, Daniel Ballard, Josh Magennis, Conor Washington and Shane Ferguson to be available for this Group H clash in Copenhagen. All are injured, and before travelling for Friday’s encounter in the Parken Stadium Jamal Lewis pulled out after aggravating a knee injury.

Left sided players are thin on the ground, though O’Neill feels he has found a way to accommodate that.

In training, Northern Ireland have been working hard off the ball, with the manager knowing full well his team will be limited in possession against the group favourites, who are keen to bounce back with a resounding victory after defeat to Kazakhstan in March.

“This is the hardest fixture full stop. They're the pot one team, a very strong team. If you can take anything off the number one seed in the group it is a massive achievement,” said O’Neill in his eve of match media briefing.

“This is also a hard place to play, but we’ll go with the intention of trying to find something from the game.”

To do that, as well as looking towards Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart and Paddy McNair, young guns such as Conor Bradley and Shea Charles are going to have to deliver. Maybe Isaac Price, Trai Hume and Dale Taylor too.

“It is a bit of the unknown with this team and there is an excitement about that. I’m still getting to know these lads and we have asked a lot of them. I’m delighted with what they have given us so far,” said O’Neill.

“Going to places like this, when you look around your dressing room and see players that have been over the course for you many times it gives you a good feeling as a manager, but against Denmark I’ll have a good feeling because I’ll look at younger players and think it will be interesting to see how they deal with this.

“My job is to make sure they are ready to deal with it and I’ve every confidence that they are ready.

“The younger players have been a breath of fresh air to work with. They may not be ready for international football on a consistent basis, and we may be going to ask a lot of them over this campaign, but they do bring a freshness.

“They’ve demonstrated their quality in the short space of time we’ve had to work with them. A number of them are still at the stage of establishing themselves at their clubs – but I think they’re going to go on and have really strong club careers and, on the back of that, obviously strong international careers as well.

“I think they should embrace the Denmark game more than anything else. The message will be ‘go out and enjoy playing in a stadium like this’. I've been here before as a coach (with Shamrock Rovers) and many years ago as a player with Northern Ireland.

“Denmark is a great place to come and play for young players. The thing I've enjoyed working with the younger players is I see their attitude to the game, it's very positive, I don't think they'll have a fear.

“There's a lot of self-belief and abilities in the likes of Shea Charles, Isaac Price, Bradley and Trai Hume. They play in games where they've a lot of expectancy where they're currently playing their football. I think we must have that mindset that we've got everything to gain from Friday night and not fear the atmosphere but look forward to it.

“If they can deal with the situation on Friday night they'll be able to deal with a lot through their international career.”

Keeping Denmark’s brilliant Christian Eriksen quiet will be key. O’Neill appreciates he could take the game away from Northern Ireland, so any special plans?

“We understand we are dealing with a top level player here,” said the former Stoke boss, aiming to make up for a disappointing defeat at home to Finland in March after defeating San Marino three days earlier.

“It’s brilliant seeing him back playing international football. The days of man marking players is more difficult now, but as a team we have made the midfield players in particular very aware of the Danish midfield, and Christian Eriksen is the major player in that midfield.

“He is a hugely experienced player at international level. I think to deal with players at that level it’s more about what we do as a collective as opposed to possibly that designated player to deal with that situation. It is always an option you can go to if you need to.

“We have worked very hard on the shape of our team this week. In March we played San Marino with three days of preparation all about having the ball and then we had one day prep really playing Finland.

“Probably when we look back at the game against Finland we felt at times we were a little bit passive out of possession. That’s something we have worked hard on in terms of our approach to this game.

“We have to make sure that players like Eriksen in particular don’t get time on the ball and get the ability to run the game. A player of that quality only needs a moment to change the game but I think we have reinforced that message to the players and hopefully we will see the things that we needed to work on, particularly against Finland.

"We will see improvements against Denmark.”