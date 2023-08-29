Michael O’Neill expects ‘minimal’ involvement from injured NI pair during Euro 2024 campaign

Stuart Dallas missed all of last season and still no timeline for his return

Steven Davis is set to be on the sidelines for a while longer

Michael O’Neill has revealed that he only expects captain Steven Davis and Stuart Dallas to play “minimal” roles in Northern Ireland’s Euro 2024 campaign as they continue their returns from injury.

Neither player was named in the squad for next week’s qualifiers against Slovenia and Kazakhstan, with Davis recovering from an ACL injury, while Dallas is rehabbing a femoral fracture.

Both have been out for the entirety of this year, with Dallas approaching 16 months on the sidelines, but O’Neill did admit they were edging closer to a return to action.

However, while the manager was optimistic that they will both make returns to the pitch at some point soon, he was eager to downplay their return to the international stage as well.

After next week’s games, Northern Ireland only have two more match day windows before the end of the year, in October and November, and O’Neill wasn’t willing to put a timeframe on either player’s availability.

"Both players are still in that recovery phase at different stages,” he explained.

"Steven had a small procedure just over a week ago on his knee which he feels a lot more positive about where he is in terms of his recovery. I think he hopes to be back on the grass maybe six to eight weeks from now. That doesn’t mean back playing, but for these long term injuries it’s important they get out of the gym and onto the grass so there’s a bit of light at the end of the tunnel.

"Stuart had stepped up his rehab. I spoke to him a couple of weeks ago and he seemed more positive than he had been. In June he sounded a bit down about the situation but in recent weeks it’s been more positive.

"But with the long term injuries, and Corry Evans as well, I think we have to be realistic and say if these lads play in this campaign at all, it will be minimal. I don’t envisage any of those lads being available for October and that only leaves November after that.

"The most important part is that they get back and they’re back playing again. We need to be patient for them.”

Rather than focusing on the players he is missing, however, O’Neill was delighted with the squad he was able to select for the games against Slovenia and Kazakhstan, which saw the returns of Josh Magennis and Conor Washington.

"It was about getting some continuity in the squad as well and we have a number of younger players in the squad in the summer and we’ve retained a number of those players as well," added O’Neill.

"Unfortunately one or two of them are injured – Aaron Donnelly would have been the squad had he not been injured, particularly with Shane Ferguson and Jamal Lewis both being absent. We’ve had a challenge on the left side of the pitch.

"It’s good to have Josh and Connor back because we were a little bit inexperienced in the attacking areas in June, so to have their experience and know-how will help us.

"It was a case of looking at as many players as possible early in the season and gauging how they were playing for their clubs.”

Also called up to the squad for the first time is Kilmarnock midfielder Brad Lyons, who received his first ever international call-up at any level, including under age, and could make his debut should he be called upon by O’Neill.

The former Coleraine man has been in impressive form for the Scottish Premiership side recently, including scoring the winning goal when Killie defeated Rangers 1-0 on the opening day of the new season.

“Brad Lyons is in the squad based on the fact that he started the season well with his club. I’ve seen him once or twice live and I’ve been impressed. He’s very competitive in midfield,” O’Neill said of the 26-year-old.

"The games I’ve seen him in against Celtic and Rangers, they were the sort of games he would relish. Kilmarnock had to deal with not having the ball for long periods of those games and he did very well in both those games.

"He’s impressed me and his game has improved a lot in possession, that’s where I’ve seen a lot of his progression. He’s playing at a good level and is playing in a team that has started the season well.

"Having spoken to people who have worked with Brad, not only his club manager Derek McInnes but people who have worked with him at a younger level as well, everyone has been very positive. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

O’Neill was also pleased to see midfielder Shea Charles make the move to Southampton during the summer, which has led to the former Manchester City Academy star earning more first-team game time.

The 19-year-old struggled to break into the senior set-up with City, leading to him taking the step down to the Championship, and so far he has thrived with the Saints as a key member of their squad.

Although he may have left the Premier League champions, O’Neill believes Charles has made the right decision for his long-term future and believes Northern Ireland will benefit.

“At some point he was going to have to make that decision. It’s a huge task for any player to get into Manchester City’s team,” acknowledged his international boss.

"I was pleased for him that he’s gone from that development player into a first team player. We were asking a lot of him as an international player but I think he coped with that and I’ve been delighted with his performances since I took over.

"We’ll get a better version of Shea playing in the Championship because he’ll have to learn quickly. It’s a competitive League but he’s playing in a good team that will have a style of play that will suit him, and he has adaptability to play as a 6 or as a centre-back, as he has done this season already.

"We’ll only see Shea continue to develop and improve with his club and internationally as well, and the same goes for Isaac (Price). Since I’ve had them, they’ve essentially been playing Under-21 football. Now they’re starting games. That is a positive for ourselves as well.”