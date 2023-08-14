Michael O’Neill: ‘Gareth McAuley and Tommy Wright can take Northern Ireland talent to the next level’

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill is confident the appointments of Tommy Wright and Gareth McAuley will raise standards at the Irish FA.

Former St Johnstone boss Wright will take charge of the Northern Ireland Under-21s, while Euro 2016 hero McAuley is the new Under-19s manager.

Alongside Technical Director Aaron Hughes, the four men will make-up the Irish FA’s senior management team. The group is charged with producing both top class players and improved results, with one eye fixed firmly on qualifying a Euro 2028 – with Belfast expected to host a handful of games.

O’Neill explained: “Since I’ve come back into the Association, Aaron and myself have worked hard to restructure things.

“These appointments have been made after an exhaustive process and interviews.

“Now we have a senior management team of myself, Aaron, Tommy and Gareth. This is a managerial group that I hope will be in place for the foreseeable future. The aim is to bring players all the way through from the JD Academy to the senior national team.

“What I found in my previous stint as manager is, things were at their best when there was cohesion within the management teams with players moving between squads.

“You can’t have a situation where age group managers are fighting to get the best starting team on the pitch for their team. It’s about development and doing what is best for the player.

“Of course, we want to win games at age group levels, but we recognise that players move through our ranks more quickly than they would at big nations who have a larger talent pool.

“Our job is to create an environment where players know exactly what to expect when they’re promoted into the senior squad.”

Wright will take charge of Northern Ireland's U-21s for the forthcoming Euro 2025 qualifying campaign where they will face England, Ukraine, Serbia, Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.

It’s an age-level at which Northern Ireland has often struggled to produce results, with many of the nation’s most talented young player bypassing U-21 football and leaping straight into the senior squad.

O’Neill said of his former Northern Ireland team-mate: “21s is the most difficult age group as you are caught between what the senior manager needs and trying to do your own job. Tommy’s experience as a club manager will be invaluable.

“High standards are a big part of what has made Tommy a successful club manager. He has always had to work within a limited budget, and you can’t do that without standards.”

McAuley is no stranger to the U-19s. He served as a coach to his predecessor Gerard Lyttle. Together they guided both the U-19s and the U-17s – who will form the bulk of new U-19 team – to the elite round of qualification.

Next June, Northern Ireland will host the U19 Euros finals, a challenge O’Neill believes his former defensive lynchpin will relish.

He said: “I’ve seen how Gareth operates as a player. He demands high standards from himself and from those around him. He will bring that with him into the job.

“Gareth has worked with the 18s and 19s before and already has a great knowledge of that player group.

“The recent appointment of Aaron Hughes as Technical Director will also help raise standards as he encourages cohesion between the teams. I also have regular dialogue with JD Academy Director Andy Waterworth, who is also pushing to raise standards.

“We’re not just here to pick squads, we’re help guide the players through their careers.

“We’re not an association that can afford to do things lavishly, but I believe that by improving our standards and by having good processes across the age groups, you can push things forward.”

While larger nations such as Spain and the Netherlands have a clearly defined style of football, and the FA implemented their ‘England DNA’ project under Gareth Southgate, O’Neill does not believe the Irish FA can afford to be so regimented.

He will allow both Wright and McAuley to put their own stamp on things.

He explained: “It would be unfair of me to dictate to Tommy or Gareth how they play.

“As we are a small nation we don’t always have the resources necessary to stick rigidly to a particular style of play. You need to deal with situations that are in front of you.

“The U-21s is actually closer to the seniors than that 19s or 17s, because they play games during the international window – usually one home, one away.

“At 19s you play in mini-tournaments, where you play three games in a country.

“There are some things you can replicate, so you can’t just do exactly the same thing for all games at all levels.

“For a nation like ours you will always need to adapt to the situation and be tactically flexible”

Technical Director Hughes – who was heavily involved in the appointments of McAuley and Hughes - believes an all-Northern Irish management team will only strengthen the bond between the coaching staff and the players.

He said: “We didn’t set out to appoint two former Northern Ireland internationals. There’s plenty of examples of managers who have done a good job at a nation they’re not from.

“But I think having four Northern Irishmen in our senior management team adds something to it.

“That connection is a strong thing to have in your arsenal. When we speak about how much it means to play for your country, the passion, we’re doing it from a place of experience.”

With Wright and McAuley in place, Hughes must now find a permanent replacement for Kenny Shiels, who left the role as Northern Ireland women’s manager in January. Since then, both Andy Waterworth and Gail Redmond have acted as interim boss.

The former Newcastle United defender expects an appointment to be made before September’s Nations League opener with the Republic of Ireland.