Michael O’Neill gets Stoke City support after ‘bonkers’ calls for change amid run of three straight Championship defeats

Stoke City fans have rallied to the support of Michael O’Neill after a few supporters questioned the manager in the wake of three straight defeats.

It’s only the third time such a run has happened since the former Northern Ireland chief took charge in November 2019 but the losses have left the Potters ninth in the Championship table.

There were murmurings of discontent on social media after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Millwall added to disappointing results against Sheffield United and Bournemouth.

However, those were soon drowned out by a chorus of support for O’Neill, who has won 42 of his first 101 matches in charge, drawing 24 and losing 35.

For context, ex boss Nathan Jones had won just four of the first 19 games of the 19/20 season before O’Neill took charge and the club had finished 16th in the Championship the previous campaign following their relegation from the Premiership.

O’Neill has also overhauled the playing squad, bringing in 12 permanent signings and seeing many move on.

In turn, supporters have hailed the job he has done at the club so far, that praise led by Stoke legend Denis Smith, who made over 400 appearances for the club and was part of the 1972 League Cup winning team.

"The work he's doing has been very good,” said Smith, during his co-commentary of Saturday's loss on Radio Stoke.

"Everyone is going to be disappointed in the last couple of results but to say the manager is rubbish, get rid of him is bonkers.

"Do I think he's done a good job up to yet? The answer is a definite yes."

On social media, there was a similar feeling.

"For all those who genuinely want MON out, I won’t forget this when we start winning,” said fan @TcStoke in a tweet that has gathered 277 likes.

“He’s a top manager at this level. You would think the fan base that had to endure Jones (15.79 win percentage) and Rowett (31.03 win percentage) would be a little more forgiving to a manager who saved us from League One.”

In another viral tweet, Russell Blood branded those calling for a managerial change “the snowflake generation of Stoke fans”.

He continued: “Lose a couple of games and the manager needs sacking. Some people need to get some perspective. Since when do we expect to win every game. Get a grip and get behind our team!”

Mackenzie Wilson pointed to City’s record of 17 points from a possible 24 to start the season for raising expectations: “Some Stoke fans need to face reality. We aren’t going to win every game this season. Yes we’ve had a great start but it was always going to tail off a bit. It’ll pick up and you’ll all be quiet again. It’s the Championship, stuff like this happens all the time.”

Jay Wilko added that O’Neill’s team plays “some of the best football I’ve seen from Stoke for ages” while Will said that a section of the club’s support “don't know how lucky we are. O'Neill is building a stable base what we haven't had for many seasons and it takes time. I didn't think we would be where are at moment in the league so well done MON.”

Dave Proudlove concluded: “We used to mock other clubs for this sort of thing. I saw a MON out/bring back (Tony Pulis) tweet yesterday. Unreal”.

In the local press too, the Stoke Sentinel’s Simon Lowe rallied behind the manager.

"We have to look beneath the Stoke City bonnet a bit more to understand where the club is at right now,” he wrote. “Not just rant about how ‘O’Neill must go’ as a kneejerk to what is undoubtedly a poor run of form.

“The manager has worked miracles in so many different ways, both on and off the pitch, but the squad he has, whilst vastly improved and motivated, has its weaknesses.

“None of this means O’Neill should be immune from criticism, but one of the things I like about him is his honesty in interviews about where the failures that we can often all too clearly see lie.”

So, all in all, it’s probably bad news for any mischievous Northern Ireland fans who may have been selfishly hoping that a downturn in form for the Potters may eventually lead to a Windsor Park return for the man who guided their side to Euro 2016.

Rather, O’Neill’s Stoke City project is a work in progress and one that, by and large, is considered to be on track with the ultimate goal a return to the Premier League.

"It is a lot of games - but with the changes I felt were necessary for the club to progress it's not a lot because we haven't had 100 games together with this group of players,” O’Neill said when quizzed about hitting the tonne recently.

"It's continual and being consistent with the same group of players that helps you. I think you consistently have to add quality in windows and we've had to do that in different ways, we've been restricted in terms of how we've been able to do that.

"The number of players who have left the club and moving forward away from those players has been the most frustrating thing because you want the process to be quicker but it's quite difficult to do it.”