Michael O’Neill hails Steven Davis and Stuart Dallas for making ‘essential’ appearance at Northern Ireland training

Steven Davis and Stuart Dallas have been welcome additions to the Northern Ireland camp this weekend.

Michael O’Neill would love to have the experienced pair available for selection for Sunday’s European qualifier at home to Finland but, even though they are unavailable and recovering from long term injuries, the manager said their presence has given everyone in the squad a boost.

“It’s brilliant for Steven and Stuart to be here. They add a lot. We've got a lot of younger players in the squad and for them to see Steven Davis and Stuart Dallas about the place, it can only be a positive,” said O’Neill.

“I think it's good for the medical team to see where they are and it's a bit of a change for the players as well.

“When you've got long-term injuries, their clubs are brilliant but sometimes you need a change of scenery and they've had that the last couple of days.”

Rangers great Davis, who has a record 140 caps to his name, is determined to play for Northern Ireland and O’Neill again. Leeds hero Dallas will be just as keen to add to his 62 international appearances.

Asked if there was a chance either could play in the June qualifiers against Denmark and Kazakhstan, with a wry smile O’Neill responded: “Definitely not Steven unless we get him to Lourdes or somewhere like that!”

On a more serious note, O’Neill added: “Stuart has maybe got an outside chance. I’m not relying on that. I know Stuart is desperate to be involved and he was desperate to be involved in this game, maybe unrealistically and he maybe pushed himself to his own detriment a little bit. But, look, the medical team we have here is top class and the communication with the clubs is excellent, which is very important.

“The clubs appreciate how we treat the players when they come away. We’ll just have to see how Stuart is at that point in time.

"It will be nice when those players start to become available again and hopefully we are in a position where those lads can come back and join in at a time when it is exciting. Hopefully these lads can deliver it for the injured lads.”