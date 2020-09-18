Michael O'Neill has worked a 'minor miracle' at Stoke City already, says club legend Mike Pejic

Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill (centre) fist bumps Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo after knocking the Premier League side out of the Carabao Cup.

A Stoke City hero has hailed former Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill for working a 'minor miracle' in his 10 months at the club so far.

The 51-year-old boss took charge at the club last November and led them away from the Championship relegation zone into a 15th place finish last season.

The Potters drew 0-0 at Millwall in their opening league game of the new campaign last weekend and then knocked Premiership side Wolves out of the Carabao Cup on Thursday, summer signing Jacob Brown scoring a late goal for a 1-0 win.

On taking over the reins, O'Neill was honest about his ultimate goal of once again installing the club as an established forced in the Premier League.

It's in the top division that Mike Pejic is more accustomed to seeing Stoke, having played over 270 games during an eight year spell, solely in the First Division, from 1968 to 1976.

After the two positive away results to kick off the new campaign, he has recognised a growing air of 'confidence, optimism and expectation' at the bet365 Stadium and says it's all down to the boss.

"Stoke City are going places under Michael O’Neill and that hasn’t happened overnight," Pejic wrote for Stoke Live.

"He has traits that he demands from players and they are really shown up away from home. That’s where you see the real character, as well as the talent.

"If you’ve got a squad full of players like that you’ll go places."

Pejic hailed O'Neill's transfer business for assembling a squad with such qualities. Northern Ireland midfielder Jordan Thompson arrived in January while players with Premier League experience, including former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel, Steven Fletcher and James Chester, have all been brought in this summer.

"Look at the type of player he has brought in; reliable, hard workers, high energy," Pejic continued.

"Energy bounces off everyone when you get the right type together. At the same time, he will not suffer fools gladly. If players don’t prove themselves, they’re out.

"He’s been ruthless without fear or favour. Benik Afobe has gone, he wasn’t up to it for him, while Tom Ince and Jack Butland weren’t even in the squad at Molineux. We haven’t seen Tom Edwards.

"Yet look at Josh Tymon, who had been out in the cold but showed his potential in one sub performance when he changed the game, jumped into O’Neill’s thinking and now looks like he’s really in the first team picture."

Now Pejic is hopeful the squad can be trimmed before the transfer deadline - pinpointing Kevin Wimmer, Moritz Bauer and Badou Ndiaye as players who should be on their way out of the club.

"Dealing with those situations takes a lot of energy away from what you should be working on – and, having already performed a minor miracle so far, there is so much good work still to be done," he concluded.