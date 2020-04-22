Michael O'Neill: I won't choose my Northern Ireland successor but all candidates can continue success

Michael O'Neill says that he will leave the Irish FA to choose his successor but has backed all of the candidates to continue his success.

The 50-year-old has left the job after over eight years due to UEFA's plans to reschedule the European Championship play-offs for October and November.

Current Under 21 chief Ian Baraclough is the current bookies' favourite to land the job, with IFA CEO Patrick Nelson vowing to have a new boss in place by the time the next scheduled fixtures, a Nations League double header against Romania (away, September 4) and Norway (home, September 9).

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson and the Irish FA's Elite Performance Director Jim Magilton are also considered among the front-runners, but O'Neill says he won't have any big say on who should follow in his footsteps.

"If the board and the IFA want me to help with a little bit of guidance then I'll be more than happy to do that but I won't be choosing my successor," he said.

"To be fair to the candidate, whoever it may be, they deserve a process where the previous manager isn't involved. I know that the IFA went through a lengthy process to appoint myself and they'll do that again.

"The names that have been mentioned are very credible contenders for that job.

"All of the people mentioned have an affiliation to Northern Ireland in some way, having worked within the system or under me. They're all very credible in terms of their ability to do the job."

Whoever is named as the next boss will be able to use their first games in charge, in the Nations League, to finalise their preparations for the all-important play-off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the carrot of a winner-takes-all clash at Windsor Park against the Republic of Ireland or Slovakia dangling.

It was that prospect that, O'Neill says, made now the ideal time to finalise the decision to step away.

"I think it would have been very difficult for a new manager to come in and a huge ask for someone for that to be their first game. I didn't want to leave the team or the association in that situation," he explained.

"The initial agreement between the Irish FA and Stoke City was to take the game in March, which I wanted to do but once it became evident that wasn't going to be the case, it was going to be more difficult.

"Initially it was pushed back to June, which would have been fine, but I don't think anyone thought that was a realistic option given the current situation.

"Between November and March, it's the quietest time for an international manager and it meant that it was do-able but once that passed it was always going to be difficult."

There will be lots more from the now former Northern Ireland international manager online and in tomorrow's Belfast Telegraph.