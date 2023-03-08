Michael O’Neill: I’ve evolved as I don’t want to be labelled as a dinosaur

Michael O'Neill announces his first Northern Ireland squad of his second reign

Michael O’Neill is a more experienced manager and he’s faced this challenge before with Northern Ireland — but he still has to prove himself again.

O’Neill, who named the first squad of his second Northern Ireland reign yesterday, admitted he was keen to banish any fears of him being labelled a “dinosaur” as he insisted he was a better boss than when he quit the role in 2020.

In December it was announced that O’Neill had returned as Northern Ireland manager on a five-and-a-half-year contract.

After leading his country to their first ever European Championships and a World Cup Play-Off scrap against Switzerland, the 53-year-old’s status as a miracle worker is well established but this is a new era and different squad.

The Euro 2024 draw was favourable with the action starting on March 23 in San Marino and at home to Finland three days later.

But a few trusted performers are in the treatment room, namely Steven Davis, Corry Evans, Stuart Dallas, Ali McCann and Shayne Lavery, while Jonny Evans must also be a fitness concern.

And former Stoke City boss O’Neill also needs to integrate the fresh faces such as 19-year-old Everton midfielder Isaac Price, Eoin Toal, Sean Goss and Cameron McGeehan into the squad, while Dale Taylor and Matthew Kennedy are back in the fold.

The former Shamrock Rovers boss has been dealt, some would argue, a weaker hand than he enjoyed earlier in his international managerial career, but he’s relishing this new chapter in his career.

“You evolve as a manager, that’s natural,” he said. “I’m a different manager than I was when I left here three and a half years ago, that’s only natural. I think I am a better manager, but you will obviously have an opinion on that down the line whether I am or not.

“You look at how you prepare the team always. I have developed slightly different ways of working from the first time round. If I didn’t, I would be at risk of being labelled a dinosaur which I don’t want to be.

“I think there’s a constant evolution as a coach in how you present information and analysis to players, how you work on the pitch with them, all of those things. We have to go in and play an international game with three days of preparation and that’s a challenge, particularly as several players haven’t played under me before.

“We can’t afford not to get things right; our preparations need to be 100% right and we have appointed Matthew Crawford as a performance analyst to work with the squad as well.

“We have added different things that I believe will equip us well for the campaign ahead.”

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill and Steven Davis after drawing with Finland in 2015 — © Getty Images

The loss of captain Davis to a long-term injury is a huge blow to O’Neill on and off the pitch but the manager is taking heart from the Rangers midfielder’s hunger to return.

“I speak to Steven regularly and have been to see him on a couple of occasions. I think Steven has a real drive to play again, that’s the most important thing,” added O’Neill.

“It is very difficult to have that injury occur when it did, and the nature of it. I have seen the incident and it happened in training.

“It wasn’t a traumatic incident in a game that led to it, so there is a frustration there on his part. But Steven would probably admit he has been pretty fortunate with injuries during his career.

“He is still playing at the top level at the age of 38, so you have to have certain things go for you. But I know deep down that he wants to come back.

“He wants to play for Rangers again and I know certainly deep down he will want to come back and play for Northern Ireland again. And that has to be his motivation.

“Hopefully we can be in a really good position in the group so that come September or October, that heightens his motivation to get back playing again.

“Steven is a bit lucky, he has the body of a 32-year-old and not a 38-year-old. And if you watched him play recently, and I did prior to his injury, while his game time was limited at Rangers I never saw any drop off in his levels in the games he played.

“Hopefully the rehabilitation goes well for him. You do miss that experience, but other players have to step up. There are other players in that dressing room like Daniel Ballard who plays for Sunderland and is a real leader in that team.”

The Windsor Park playing surface has come under fire this season but O’Neill is relaxed about something that is out of his control.

“No, I don’t think we will be going artificial,” he said.

“The pitch is the pitch and I can’t change that, like the weather; I’m not in control of it.

“The playing surfaces are always challenged and let’s be honest, that pitch is used a lot.

“When you look at how that pitch is used against a Premier League or Championship playing surface, it is used a lot more and the maintenance of the pitch is challenging.

“We won’t play on perfect pitches in Kazakhstan or San Marino. I’m not getting too concerned about the pitch at this moment in time.”