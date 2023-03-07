Michael O’Neill names Jonny Evans plus four uncapped players in first Northern Ireland squad

Jonny Evans has been named in the Northern Ireland squad — © William Cherry/Presseye

Returning Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has named injured Leicester City defender Jonny Evans in his squad for this month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers with San Marino and Finland.

The 35-year-old has not played in the Premier League since November, however O’Neill is hopeful that the central defender will be fit for this month’s double-header.

O’Neill will be without the injured midfield quartet of Steven Davis, Corry Evans, Stuart Dallas and Alistair McCann plus forward Shayne Lavery for the San Marino match on Thursday 23 March and the Finland game on Sunday 26 March.

O’Neill has called up four uncapped players in Isaac Price, defender Eoin Toal and midfielders Cameron McGeehan and Sean Goss.

Everton midfielder Price (19) steps up to the senior panel after featuring for the Northern Ireland Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 teams in recent years. Both the Republic of Ireland and England have kept a close eye on the Wakefield born star.

A regular with the Under-21s at Goodison Park, Price made his Premier League debut for the Toffees last season and has also appeared for the first team in the FA Cup.

Bolton Wanderers defender Toal has received his first senior call-up after switching from Derry City to the EFL League One side last summer. He previously played for Northern Ireland at Under-17 and Under-19 level and extensively for the Under-21s. The 24-year-old started his career at Armagh City.

Motherwell midfielder Goss (27) was called up to the senior squad in 2018 during Michael O’Neill’s first stint as manager, however injury scuppered his call-up.

Goss, who was on Manchester United’s books as a youth, previously played for Queen’s Park Rangers, Rangers (loan), St Johnstone (loan) and Shrewsbury Town before joining Motherwell in 2021.

Midfielder McGeehan is perhaps the most surprising selection. The 27-year-old plays for Belgian top flight club KV Oostende. He previously starred for Norwich City, Luton Town and Barnsley.

He has represented Northern Ireland at Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 level and was called up to the senior squad in 2018 but had to withdraw due to injury.

Nottingham Forest forward Dale Taylor, Sunderland defender Dan Ballard, Aberdeen winger Matthew Kennedy and Rotherham United striker Conor Washington return to the squad after missing the last round of Nations League fixtures in October. Glentoran winger Conor McMenamin’s services are retained.

There’s no room in the squad for Shrewsbury Town defender Tom Flanagan, Paddy Lane (Portsmouth), Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace) and Kyle Lafferty (Linfield), all of whom were included in the previous squad.

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), Conor Hazard (HJK Helsinki), Luke Southwood (Cheltenham Town, on loan from Reading).

Defenders: Jonny Evans (Leicester City), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Daniel Ballard (Sunderland), Conor Bradley (Bolton Wanderers, on loan from Liverpool), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United), Ciaron Brown (Oxford United), Trai Hume (Sunderland), Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers).

Midfielders: Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United), George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Shea Charles (Manchester City), Cameron McGeehan (KV Oostende), Isaac Price (Everton), Sean Goss (Motherwell).

Forwards: Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic), Conor Washington (Rotherham United), Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City), Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers), Conor McMenamin (Glentoran), Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen), Dale Taylor (Burton Albion, on loan from Nottingham Forest).