Michael O’Neill: Niall McGinn wasn’t right call for Northern Ireland at this time

Glentoran and Northern Ireland ace Niall McGinn is currently recovering from an injury — © William Cherry/Presseye

Michael O’Neill says Niall McGinn remains firmly in his thoughts for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, but he didn’t feel it was the right to add him to his squad at this stage.

Just like experienced frontman Kyle Lafferty who is now at Linfield, the Northern Ireland boss has left Glentoran winger McGinn out of his panel for the games against San Marino and Finland.

Glens winger Conor McMenamin retains his place in the squad, however McGinn has been overlooked despite the player’s hunger to add to his 72 caps.

The 35-year-old was injured in the scoreless draw at home to Glenavon in the Premiership, but he is not expected to be out for long.

Another injured player, Leicester City defender Jonny Evans, is named in the squad despite being sidelined since December but O’Neill defended his decision to leave out the former Celtic and Aberdeen man.

“I just think you always have the opportunity to bring a player in if you need them — Niall is one of the players on standby for the group,” said O’Neill, who brought Aberdeen winger Matthew Kennedy back into the set-up.

“I didn’t want to name a player that I felt may not be ready to play.

“With all due respect, I do think it’s a different situation than naming Jonny (Evans) in the squad.

“Niall has played well on a regular basis but I just felt we would see how that played out.

“I have to think about what way we will play. I do think we are a bit light on wide players at the moment with the likes of Gavin Whyte not playing regularly at Cardiff, Matty Kennedy was playing very well for Aberdeen but has been out of the team in recent weeks.

“Conor McMenamin is new to me. I’ve not had the opportunity to work with Conor but Jimmy (Nicholl) and the senior players spoke very highly of him.

“I thought we would go with the wide players we have but Niall is a player who will always come into consideration because he has been such a great player for Northern Ireland.”

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill hasn't closed the door on Niall McGinn — © ©INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry

O’Neill is without some key performers including captain Steven Davis, Corry Evans, Stuart Dallas, Ali McCann and Shayne Lavery, sparking suggestions the current squad does not have the strength in depth of previous ones — particularly in O’Neill’s first reign when he could rely on several Premier League players.

The former Shamrock Rovers chief, who led the country to the Euro 2016 Finals during his first tenure, says England’s top flight has moved on and it’s more difficult for players to perform on that stage.

“When I named my first squad we had more players in the Premier League and playing in it,” admitted O’Neill.

“I also think the Premier League has moved on since then and it’s more difficult for players to get game time there.

“I look at Jamal’s (Lewis) situation, it’s not easy to get into the Newcastle team at the moment so they are all challenges players face.

“Of the players who are out I could pick a team and six of them would be in it, but that is a situation I have to deal with. I spend a lot of time watching players who may have been on the periphery just to see where they are at and we are asking players to step up.

“I don’t think I have left anyone out of the squad that merits a place over the players we have included.

“While I would want more players available, I am energised and enthused by the younger players in the squad as well.”