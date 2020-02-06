Michael O'Neill nominated for Championship Manager of the Month

Stoke and Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has been nominated for Championship Manager of the Month for January.

Since taking the job at the start of November, O'Neill has lifted the Potters off the foot of the table and clear of the relegation zone.

Stoke won three of their five league games in January, netting five at fellow strugglers Huddersfield, also toppling promotion-chasing Swansea and even taking a 1-0 win away from league leaders West Brom at the Hawthorns.

O'Neill's side are now fourth from bottom, two points clear of the relegation places and finally looking up.

Also up for the award are Derby's Phillip Cocu, Bristol City boss Lee Johnson and Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi.