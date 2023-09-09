Michael O’Neill reveals that key Northern Ireland defender could return for Kazakhstan clash

The 23-year-old, who missed Thursday night’s defeat in Slovenia, is set to hand boss Michael O’Neill a much-needed fitness boost.

O’Neill has seen his squad decimated by injuries, with Craig Cathcart and Ciaron Brown joining the casualty list.

Midfielder Shea Charles ended up joining Jonny Evans in central defence in Ljubljana.

Ballard missed the game entirely but the Sunderland centre-back is expected to be fit again tomorrow.

O’Neill said: “Hopefully Daniel will come through training today. He hasn’t done any training as such, he’s done work with the fitness team and we are optimistic he will come through tonight and be available for selection tomorrow.

“We’re stretched, there’s no doubt about that. We have as many as four or five players who would play in our back four – and our strongest back four – not available to us.

“But it gives opportunities to other players and I still think that the team that we select tomorrow night will be strong.”

Northern Ireland’s Euro 2024 hopes already look over after four defeats in five games, including the 4-2 defeat in Slovenia.

O’Neill admits they have to be tougher to break down.

He added: “I think that we also have to defend better as a team than we did in the game on Thursday and, look, the players are well aware of that.”

Meanwhile, Evans is also ready to go again, having come through 90 minutes on Thursday night unscathed.

The 35-year-old struggled with injuries last term and had been without a club after leaving Leicester at the end of last season.

However, he was training with Manchester United, where he has since signed a one-year contract, and played the full game in Ljubljana.

Evans said: “It was my first competitive 90 minutes in a while and at the end of the match I was feeling it a bit, but my body feels like it has reacted fine and I’ll be ready to go again.”

Evans admits there was a lot of soul-searching after Thursday night’s defeat for himself and the squad.

“When you concede four goals in a game, especially as a defender, you try to self-analyse things. You are never going to be upbeat about it and you try to rectify that in the next game,” he added.

“We’ve done that together today as a team. You’re watching the videos back so hopefully the things that went wrong, we can obviously put right.”