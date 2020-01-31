Michael O'Neill rubbishes Chris Brunt speculation as Northern Ireland players staying put on transfer deadline day

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill has put an end to speculation linking Chris Brunt with a deadline day move to Stoke City.

The former Northern Ireland full-back had been widely tipped to be on the move from West Brom in search of regular game-time, with O'Neill's Potters at the front of the queue.

However, after his side's 4-0 defeat to a Wayne Rooney inspired Derby, O'Neill was quick to put an end to the rumours.

"No, it is not correct,” he said.

“Listen, it’s a very difficult day with the window being open and having to deal with the game. A lot of clubs are scrambling, trying to do deals and swap players.

“I don’t envisage anything else happening between now and the window shutting.

“The squad we have is strong enough, I believe, to keep us in this division but there is still a lot of work to be done."

O'Neill had also been linked with a move for Hearts forward Conor Washington, who has been pushed down the pecking order after the recent arrival of Northern Ireland team-mate Liam Boyce.

O'Neill did add two players to his panel on deadline day to bolster his squad for the run-in.

Midfielder Tashan Oakley-Boothe arrived from Tottenham while defender James Chester was brought in on loan from Aston Villa.

O'Neill's first signing of the window was Northern Ireland midfielder Jordan Thompson.

However, NI winger Jordan Jones is set to remain at Rangers as offers from Championship clubs fell short of the Ibrox club's valuation.

Will Grigg is also staying at his current club as the striker has joined the rest of the Sunderland squad on their flight to Portsmouth for this weekend's League One game.