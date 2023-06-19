Michael O'Neill says winning mentality can fire up Northern Ireland’s Euro 2024 bid

Michael O'Neill has underlined the importance of three points against Kazakhstan

Michael O’Neill says his Northern Ireland side need to develop a winning culture fast or they can kiss goodbye to their Euro 2024 qualifying hopes.

Back to back defeats at home to Finland and away to Denmark in Group H have left O’Neill’s side on the ropes ahead of their showdown against Kazakhstan at Windsor Park tonight.

While the visitors are targeting a third successive victory after beating Denmark and San Marino, Northern Ireland have won just two of their last 10 matches and need to give the Green and White Army something to shout about.

O’Neill’s injury-hit side were denied a dramatic, last-gasp draw away to the Danes on Friday as an injury-time goal by West Ham teenage debutant Callum Marshall was ruled out by VAR.

But the group remains a wide open fight with four teams on six points and Northern Ireland could reach that figure with a win tonight.

Although Craig Cathcart looks set to return from a back injury, Paddy McNair and Conor Bradley missed training and a question mark hangs over their fitness.

O’Neill has relied on inexperienced players to do some of the heavy lifting but he acknowledges there’s a lot on the line against Kazakhstan.

“We have already seen the nature of the results in this group. A win on Monday puts us on six points,” argued the former Stoke City boss.

“We can then look forward to the second half of the campaign from there. We obviously have some tough away games to come in September, but I think it is important we start to build that winning culture again, particularly at home.

“When we were consistently competing for qualification, it was our home form that was the backbone of that. We have to start showing we can win games here.”

O’Neill added: “None of the games will be easy. And Monday night will be every bit as difficult as the other teams who come here.

“They will present a different type of challenge to the Danes, but the most important thing is building that belief and confidence in the team to play here and get results.

“We’ve had three games and not a lot of time to be able to create big moments. It took me longer to get one in my first spell as manager! We are used to that.

“The younger players are enjoying the experience of international football but there’s taking part and winning. Some of them are only starting to believe they can play at this level, now they have to believe they can win at his level. We will look to instil that mentality in them in this game and as we go forward.”

Victory would see Northern Ireland — who have seen Aberdeen winger Mattie Kennedy replaced in the squad by uncapped Carl Johnston of Fleetwood Town — fight their way back into contention in a fiercely contested group.

While there were lessons to learn from the defeat to Denmark, there is no time to lick wounds and Northern Ireland must take out their anger and frustration on a side they have never tackled before.

“The players understood that, despite the disappointment, they can take a lot from the game,” added former midfielder O’Neill, who earned 31 caps.

“You draw a line under it and move on. It can be harder for the players because they put so much into it.

“We analyse the opposition and there is no point looking at the goal again because we can’t change the outcome. We have moved on quite quickly

“We looked back at the goal and how we lost it, and I think the players recognise that and it’s about not being passive in the game and trying not to be passive at any point in the game.

“I think the game is decided by that one moment, but we’ve worked consistently in a short space of time, both in March and this month, to try to make ourselves better out of possession.

​“We felt in the Finland game, that was probably the one thing we were disappointed in.

​“Ultimately, our quality of play will be determined by our own individual players and the structure of our team. And then confidence.

​“You get that confidence here. I think everyone enjoys playing here. The pitch has been relayed quickly and it’s playing quickly, which is excellent.

​“A positive atmosphere in here [Windsor] generally leads to a positive performance and that’s hopefully what we get.”

​O’Neill wants to instil belief among his emerging Northern Ireland stars that they are not only good enough to play international football but also able to work hard out of possession.

​“When we were successful, the backbone of that was how we performed without the ball and that won’t change,” he added.

​“We have a lot of good young technical players and they have to recognise how we need to perform without the ball.

“The boys are good technically and athletically but at home, you have to force the game more.

​“We have really good centre backs and the makings of a good midfield. Hopefully someone will pop up and become a regular goalscorer again.”