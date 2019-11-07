Northern Ireland fans arrive at Windsor Park ahead of the game with Germany on September 9th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Michael O'Neill to Stoke: He made dreams come true, says Green and White Army BelfastTelegraph.co.uk Northern Ireland fans have thanked Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill for the memories with reports his move to Stoke City has been agreed with just compensation with the IFA to be sorted. https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sport/football/international/michael-oneill-to-stoke-he-made-dreams-come-true-says-green-and-white-army-38671464.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/incoming/article38671485.ece/906fe/AUTOCROP/h342/BT_K8463.jpg

Email

Northern Ireland fans have thanked Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill for the memories with reports his move to Stoke City has been agreed with just compensation with the IFA to be sorted.

Some said it came as no surprise he would eventually depart, but felt the bottom-of-the-table Potters may not be the right fit.

Many said they would love to see him replicate his success with the club that he delivered with the international side.

Gary McAllister chairman of the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters' Clubs said he had brought huge success for Northern Ireland but the fans did not want to see him leave.

"There is never a good time for this," he told the BBC.

"He made dreams come true by getting wee Norn Iron to Euro 2016 and making a more than decent fist of it in France. For that alone we should be forever grateful to him," said supporter Christopher Barry.

As news broke of the imminent departure of the boss to league football, fans swarmed to the Belfast Telegraph's social media pages to give their reaction.

Many fans described the best manager Northern Ireland had ever had and he will be missed among the terraces.

"Good appointment for stoke massive loss for Northern Ireland," said Wayne Williams.

"We've made unforgettable memories.. he is a legend."

It is understood O'Neill has agreed a four-year £1.5m deal in principle with the club and all is left is for the IFA to agree on a compensation package.

The Belfast Telegraph understands the deal could complete on Thursday night with O'Neill expected to be at the Barnsley game at the weekend.

It has been reported he will take charge of Northern Ireland's remaining two Euro 2020 qualifiers.

"What a job he’s done for NI, leaves with our best wishes and only a matter of time before he returned to club management," said one supporter," said Aaron Willis.

With Stoke having won just two of their last games and languishing at the bottom of the league, O'Neill could be in line for a tough time.

"I'm truly shocked by this news," said another fan on social media. "I do wish him well he's done an amazing job at northern Ireland. But I hope its not to much of a mountain to climb with the situation at his new club."

Davy Mills added: "You were living the dream pal, now you are heading to hell."

Motherwell’s Stephen Robinson and Northern Ireland under-21 coach Ian Baraclough will be among the contenders to replace O’Neill. Some have also pointed toward the currently out of work former Republic manager Martin O'Neill for the post.

Belfast Telegraph Digital