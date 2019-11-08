Michael O'Neill to Stoke latest: Northern Ireland boss taking Stoke training as confirmation of move to Championship strugglers imminent

Bags packed: Michael O’Neill will be the new Stoke City boss

Michael O'Neill began work on his new role on Friday morning when he took Stoke City training ahead of Saturday afternoon's Championship game in Barnsley.

The Northern Ireland manager's appointment at the bet365 Stadium is all but confirmed, with Stoke and the Irish Football Association finalising negotiations on a compensation fee as the IFA are understood to be seeking around £650,000.

O'Neill is expected to take charge of the Stoke team on Saturday afternoon, before returning to Belfast to lead his Northern Ireland side for two more matches in the upcoming international window.

O'Neill will double his £750,000 salary by making the move after agreeing a four-year deal worth £1.5m per season with the Championship's bottom team.

His final two games in charge of Northern Ireland will be the last two Euro 2020 qualifiers, at home to the Netherlands (November 16) and away to Germany (November 19).

After that, the race will be on for the Irish FA to appoint a new manager in time for the Euro 2020 play-offs at the end of March, when Northern Ireland are almost certain to be involved.

O'Neill will have a big job on his hands with the Potters already six points from safety in the Championship table, having won only two of their 15 Championship games so far this season, picking up just eight points.

The new boss will have at his disposal the likes of Republic of Ireland attackers James McClean and Scott Hogan as well as experienced heads like England goalkeeper Jack Butland, former Liverpool duo Joe Allen and Tom Ince as well as ex-Manchester United man Nick Powell. He will, however, take a over a squad with the joint second worst attacking record and joint second worst defensive record in the league.

Northern Ireland legend Gerry Armstrong said: "Stoke are a big club but it's certainly poor timing for the IFA. Qualification for the Euro finals is still within our grasp and it's a shame to lose such a brilliant manager."

Belfast Telegraph