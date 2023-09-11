Michael O’Neill: We will show Northern Ireland fans green shoots in final four games

Michael O’Neill does not believe Northern Ireland’s players will need extra motivation as he seeks to close a dismal Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on a high.

Any slim hopes of making next summer’s finals were ended with back-to-back defeats in Slovenia and Kazakhstan in recent days.

It leaves just pride to play for in the final four games - against San Marino and Slovenia next month, then November’s double-header in Finland and at home to Denmark.

O’Neill, who admits some of the team’s older stars may be nearing the end of their international careers, does not believe lifting players’ morale will be a major issue, and says he has “no concerns” over the rest of the campaign.

“Every time they turn up and play they're turning up to represent their country so I don't think you need motivation for that as a player,” he said.

“For a lot of them they're at the start of their international careers so they should be excited to come, which I believe they are.

“It's always difficult when players turn up and they have to be patient.

“We've a number of players who haven't played in these two games but I think if they look around and they see the likes of Jonny Evans here and the players who would love to be here - Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans who are unfortunately missing through injury - I think that's motivation enough.

“It's part of being a Northern Ireland international. You're not going to turn up and just win all the time.

“We have to mould a team and be part of a team. You can only really do that by continuing to be available and motivating yourself. I've no concerns about that over the rest of the campaign.”

O’Neill also wants to restore some of the feel-good factor at Windsor Park, which the team turned into a fortress during the heady days of his first spell in charge, qualifying for the Euros in France and then reaching the play-offs for the 2018 World Cup.

He added: “Three of the remaining four games are at home so we need to make sure we give the supporters who have been brilliant, travelling to Slovenia and then (Kazakhstan), we have to give them some green shoots as well.”

O’Neill has spoken of his bitter disappointment at how the qualifying campaign unravelled so quickly.

After beating San Marino in the opening qualifier, Northern Ireland lost their next five, including damaging home defeats to Finland and Kazakhstan, wrecking their hopes of qualifying for another major tournament.

He has also had to contend with an injury crisis which has seen him deprived of key players, and a shortage of goals, with Northern Ireland failing to score in four of their last five.

Asked about the toll the losing run has taken, O’Neill admitted it has been “frustrating and challenging”.

But he is also drawing on how he overcame similar difficulties in his first spell, when Northern Ireland failed to win any of his first nine, and also suffered a humiliating 3-2 defeat in Luxembourg.

He added: “I think like any manager the job is always more enjoyable when you're winning, but I've been through this before at international level.

“I think the experience I've had in the past has helped me keep things in perspective. I look back on this campaign and try and find as many positives as I can.”

With the Nations League returning next year, and a World Cup qualifying campaign in 18 months’ time, O’Neill accepts some players will have decisions to make over their future.

He added: “I’m still at a point where we're evaluating a lot of the players, particularly those who have come in but also I have to evaluate some of the older players - are they still able to give us what we need going forward? There's a decision to be made in those areas as well.

“We're just a little bit old in some areas of the team and a bit young and inexperienced in the others. That's something that can only be compensated by getting players on the pitch and playing games.

“We're a little bit short on players playing at a high enough level at the minute to make us as strong as we could be as a squad.”