Michael O’Neill will be the next Northern Ireland manager

International Football

Michael O'Neill’s appointment as Northern Ireland manager for a second time will be announced this week.

The Belfast Telegraph revealed on Monday night that terms between O’Neill and the Irish FA had been agreed giving him the chance to take charge of the country again sparking jubilation and joy amongst the Green and White Army who are delighted to see the 53-year-old return to the post replacing Ian Baraclough.

O’Neill has travelled to Northern Ireland to rubber stamp the deal which he hopes will lead to the success he enjoyed in his first spell during December 2011 and April 2020.

In the middle of that lengthy run as boss, O’Neill became the first boss to take Northern Ireland to a major tournament in three decades guiding the nation to the Euro 2016 finals.

He was close to inspiring the team to the World Cup in 2018 only to lose out in a play-off to Switzerland in controversial circumstances.

During his time as Northern Ireland boss, he had been courted from elsewhere including the Scottish FA, but stuck with the country of his birth until Stoke City came calling in November 2019.

Even then he managed both Stoke and Northern Ireland until the coronavirus took hold delaying the Euro 2020 finals and leading to O’Neill departing the international scene to focus on his job with the Championship team.

Baraclough, Northern Ireland’s Under-21 manager, was promoted to the senior role but was sacked in October by the IFA after a dreadful Nations League campaign this year.

O’Neill himself has been dismissed by Stoke in August.

Following Baraclough’s exit, IFA chiefs, as the Belfast Telegraph revealed two months ago, made O'Neill their number one target despite several other strong candidates.

O'Neill had been keen to land another club job having left Stoke but the temptation to take Northern Ireland to another major tournament is extremely appealing to the former Newcastle and Dundee United midfielder.

So too is the draw for the Euro 2024 finals with Northern Ireland in a qualifying group containing Denmark, Slovenia, Finland, Kazakhstan and San Marino.

Northern Ireland open the campaign away to San Marino in March followed by a home game against Finland three days later.

In Euro 2016 qualifying under O'Neill the team started superbly gaining momentum. That will be the aim next year.

Imagine the welcome at a packed Windsor Park in 2023 for the return of hero O'Neill who has always believed he had two major tournaments in him having just missed out on the 2018 World Cup in a controversial play-off against Switzerland.

In October Leeds United star Stuart Dallas told Sunday Life Sport that he would welcome a comeback to the international scene for O'Neill and it is believed his team-mates feel the same way.