Mick McCarthy to be unveiled as new Republic of Ireland manager

Mick McCarthy is to be unveiled as the new Republic of Ireland manager after agreeing in principle to take over from Martin O'Neill.

The 59-year-old will return to the role he left in 2002 and it's believed he will be assisted by his long term lieutenant Terry Connor and Ireland's record goalscorer Robbie Keane.

McCarthy was the FAI's first choice to replace O'Neill, although they sounded out Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny about the position - he was the only other candidate that was considered and believed he was in the frame.

The FAI had previously offered Kenny the U-21 job, but he said that he was only interested in the senior role.

But the Abbotstown authorities have gone for international experience in the shape of McCarthy who will be tasked with bringing Ireland to Euro 2020.

The formalities will be ironed out this weekend and it's possible that the Barnsley man will be unveiled as early as Sunday afternoon.

FAI bosses were keen to have a new man in for Sunday week's qualifying draw in Dublin.

