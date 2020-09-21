Middlesbrough 'surprised' by Paddy McNair's quality as Northern Ireland star's promising start to the season continues

Northern Ireland fans could be forgiven for dishing out a dose of 'I-told-you-so' to the Middlesbrough coaching staff this week.

Assistant manager Kevin Blackwell was taking charge of his side's 1-1 draw at home to Bournemouth on Saturday with boss Neil Warnock sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19.

That didn't mean there was any change for the side's Northern Irish duo as both George Saville and Paddy McNair were again given the nod to start, holding their places from the Championship's opening day defeat at recently relegated Watford.

While Saville seems to have cemented a starting spot in his usual midfield berth, McNair has been shunted back into the left side of a three-man defence.

He did play in the back line towards the start of senior career at Manchester United but since then has been utilised almost exclusively in midfield for club and country. Back in 2016, he left everyone under no illusions as to his own feelings on his positional nature. "I'm not a defender; I've never been a defender," he said.

It's in that spot, however, that he has earned rave reviews from Blackwell, who admits to a sense of 'surprise' over the 25-year-old's recent displays.

"I thought Paddy was excellent at left-sided centre-back, and when he got forward he was good. What a great ball in,” said Blackwell, referencing McNair's assist - a deliciously whipped right-wing cross - for Marcus Browne's equaliser.

“Right now, Paddy McNair is playing at the very top of his game, and he has been right throughout pre-season. You can see why he is an international player.

“He’s matured, and certainly since we’ve been here he’s got better and better.

“I think it’s surprised us how much quality he has got.”

The Northern Ireland fans have been saying for years that McNair is 'better than Zidane'.

Perhaps the Middlesbrough coaches just haven't been listening.