Mikey Johnston gets first Republic of Ireland call-up as Stephen Kenny names squad for France clash

Mikey Johnston is currently on loan at Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes — © Getty Images

Celtic man Mikey Johnston is in line for his Republic of Ireland debut after he was today named in the squad to face Latvia and France.

But veterans Conor Hourihane and Robbie Brady have failed to make the cut as Kenny looks to this 26-man squad to take on France after that friendly date with Latvia.

Norwich City pair Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele return after an absence of more than a year due to injury, though Idah is a concern after he picked up a foot injury while on club duty last night.

Johnston, on loan to Vitoria Guimares from Celtic, has been talked up by Kenny and is expected to feature against Latvia as a trial run for the France tie.

Ireland squad

Goalkeepers:Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders:Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Atletico Madrid), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United), Mark Sykes (Bristol City).

Forwards:Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Preston North End, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Mikey Johnston (Vitoria, on loan from Celtic).