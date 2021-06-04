Morgan the only newcomer as Northern Ireland manager Shiels names panel for Scotland friendly

Cliftonville midfielder Fi Morgan is the only newcomer to Kenny Shiels' Northern Ireland Women's panel for their friendly against Scotland next week.

The former Under-17s and Under-19s ace links up with the senior panel for the first time as Shiels continues his preparation for their 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The squad will link up for a short training camp in Belfast which will culminate with their friendly against the Scots on Thursday, June 10 at Seaview, which will be played in front of spectators.

Scotland should provide a stern challenge for Shiels' girls given they are 23rd in the world, 25 places above Northern Ireland, as they prepare for their first qualifying matches in September.

The team begin their campaign with back-to-back home games against Luxembourg and Latvia respectively on September 17 and 21 respectively.

Morgan is joined in the squad by the returning quartet of Ella Haughey (Lisburn Rangers), Joely Andrews, Casey Howe and Lauren Wade (all Glentoran).

After rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Linfield last week, Ashley Hutton is unavailable for the training camp, as is Everton striker Simone Magill.

They join an injured list that already includes long-term absentees Rachel Furness, Demi Vance, Megan Bell, Caragh Hamilton and Abbie Magee.

Goalkeepers: Jackie Burns (Glentoran), Becky Flaherty (Blackburn Rovers)

Defenders: Julie Nelson (Crusaders), Rebecca McKenna (Linfield), Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City), Laura Rafferty (unattached), Toni-Leigh Finnegan (Cliftonville), Ella Haughey (Lisburn Rangers)

Midfielders: Marissa Callaghan, Louise McDaniel and Fi Morgan (all Cliftonville), Nadene Caldwell, Joely Andrews and Sam Kelly (all Glentoran), Chloe McCarron (unattached), Sarah McFadden (Durham), Ciara Watling (unattached)

Forwards: Kerry Beattie, Casey Howe and Lauren Wade (all Glentoran), Kirsty McGuinness (Cliftonville), Emily Wilson (Crusaders Strikers).