Much-loved Terry Neill led an extraordinary life on and off the pitch and leaves a wealth of happy memories
Youngest ever Arsenal captain, player/manager for Northern Ireland, top boss in north London, FA Cup wins and Maradona regretting not playing for him
Steven Beacom
Terry Neill was a force of nature. Charisma oozed out of him, so too the most entertaining stories about stars of soccer, stage and screen. He met them all and from Diego Maradona to Bob Marley had a captivating tale to tell about every single one.