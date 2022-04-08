Muhammad Ali inspires Kenny Shiels’ masterplan as Northern Ireland women prepare to go toe-to-toe with Austria

A comparison to one of the most famous sporting events in history has maybe given a clue as to how Kenny Shiels anticipates things panning out for this Northern Ireland team, not just in tonight’s massive Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifier in Austria, but in future games too.

The next five competitive matches involve a huge double-header against the Austrians and then England — that tie will now be in front of a sell-out crowd at Windsor Park on Tuesday night — followed by the glamour of the Women’s Euro 2022 finals in July when Northern Ireland will tackle the same two opponents plus Norway.

Shiels has already faced all three of those teams at least once in the last three years and learned a lot.

Austria, it seems, haven’t learned as much as they should have.

The noises coming out of their camp ahead of tonight’s battle in Wiener Neustadt are that they expect to win the game.

Clearly the Austrians have forgotten that they needed an injury-time equaliser to prevent them from crashing to a defeat at Seaview last October. At least manager Irene Fuhrmann did recognise that playing Northern Ireland was ‘unpleasant.’

To get that 2-2 draw — and come so close to a famous win — Shiels’ team had to take a few blows and roll with the punches before they came out fighting with two early second-half goals.

Being unpleasant is something that Shiels will revel in tonight as he seeks a result that will keep World Cup hopes rolling past the summer’s Euros.

“I think if you remember the ‘Thrilla in Manilla’, Muhammad Ali was an unpleasant opponent, but he let Joe Frazier batter away at him and then he just picked him off,” said Shiels, remembering how Ali got his tactics right to stay in the contest despite coming under heavy pressure before coming out with a memorable victory.

“I don’t mind what people say about us. That is the beauty of the game, everyone has got opinions and those opinions aren’t exactly the same as what ours would be, so we can’t knock them for having an opinion.”

Northern Ireland, who will debut a new all-green kit launched ahead of the Euro 2022 finals, will go into the game locked on 13 points with Austria after six games — the hosts sitting second behind England thanks to being one better off in goal difference.

Victory for Northern Ireland would be worth more than just the three points. A win and outright second-place would mean, barring a strange turn of results later in the group, a play-off place is very much theirs to throw away.

With the incentive so big, it is all about going for the win as far as Shiels is concerned.

“Of course we are positive. We won’t go onto that pitch without being positive and the girls are very directed towards coming to win — that is what we are about,” he said.

“It doesn’t mean we will win, but that is our intention.”

The flip side is that the bullish Austrians have exactly the same goal and the attitude that with — at least arguably — a more talented group of players who are playing at a higher level, home advantage and a record that shows how tough they are to beat on their own patch, the points will be secured come 10pm tonight and they will be the ones in the driving seat for a play-off.

With a common ‘Ulsterism’, Shiels is well aware of what will be said in the opposition dressing room.

“They will be in and around the mindset of ‘We should be beating these ’uns. Let’s get an early goal, let’s press them high in the first five minutes and we’ll get a goal and we’ll go on and hammer them’,” said Shiels.

“I am sure that is the way they are thinking.

“It’s a competitive environment, everyone wants what’s best for their team, I am no different and Austria are no different. As long as there is respect there and we have the utmost respect for them.”

He might give respect, but anything else the Austrians get will have to be earned — and most likely earned the hard way.