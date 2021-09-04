My first Northern Ireland goal is a dream come true: Daniel Ballard

International football

Up and running: Daniel Ballard opens the scoring in Vilnius and grabs his first goal for Northern Ireland. Credit: AP

Not enough time has passed for Daniel Ballard to fully process what he experienced on Thursday night.

On his ninth Northern Ireland appearance, the Millwall man — on loan from Arsenal — scored his first international goal on 20 minutes, tapping home an excellent low Conor Washington cross.

It was a crucial goal, settling the nerves in Lithuania in a game the depleted visitors needed to win to keep their World Cup qualifying hopes alive.

Ian Baraclough’s men had made an untidy start to the match but the 21-year-old was the unlikely goalscoring hero.

Without the man who inspires him to be a better defender — Jonny Evans, who is injured — Ballard has shown he belongs at this level and his performance against Lithuania alongside Craig Cathcart and Paddy McNair was another mature and convincing display.

“It’s been a dream come true, a fantastic night,” said Ballard. “I was probably the most shocked person there when the ball hit the back of the net.

“We are really pleased with the win and it was a really good night overall. I think it would have been harder to miss, but they all count. It was a really good ball and I was in the mix. I’m sure if I hadn’t been there, someone else would have been.

“I think it just shows we’ve had key players missing and a lot of younger lads have stepped in and have all played really well, stepping up to the plate.

“It was a professional performance and I thought we rode some really tough spells in the game, but you have to do that at times.”

The 4-1 victory was a first in Group C for Baraclough’s side, and a first in 90 competitive minutes for the manager, who opened the campaign with a 2-0 defeat away to Italy before a disappointing 0-0 draw at home to Bulgaria.

Ballard saluted Bailey Peacock-Farrell, whose penalty save from Arvydas Novikovas prevented the hosts from drawing level at 2-2.

“If the penalty goes in it is a completely different game,” he added.

“Bailey is a massive player, stepping up at a massive moment that turns football games.

“After that, it gave everyone else confidence in the team to go and score a few more and put the game to bed.

“It was a fantastic save at a crucial moment. There could have been a lot of excuses leading up to Thursday night and we could have played on that, but we all chose to step up to the plate.

“We knew it wouldn’t be easy and we knew we’d miss those players, but we were all excited for the challenge and the extra bit of responsibility.

“We’ve all come together to produce a good performance and a great result.”

Baraclough, meanwhile, will shuffle his pack and give young players like Liverpool’s Conor Bradley a run out in the friendly in Estonia tomorrow.

He must be wary of suffering more injuries ahead of Wednesday’s qualifier against Switzerland at Windsor Park.

While the triple-headers can expose the squad depth of international sides, they do open the door for players to get valuable experience.

“We can now have six days’ rest for the majority of the players and we can now play players who don’t normally get game time, including young players to gain more experience,” said Baraclough. “On a good pitch and good atmosphere in Estonia, it’s good experience for the players so when they are asked to go and play in a qualifier it’s normal to them. They aren’t overawed by it.

“I may bring a few into the squad but the players have been magnificent and they deserve it.

“It’s time to see the young players fly. They have been integrated into the squad and they know what to expect. At some stage they need to kick on and cement their place in the team.

“The boys have done very well and it has given us a bigger pool of players which makes us more competitive. Players must be on top of their game with their clubs and bring that form into the international side.

“It’s times like this when the squad is stretched and there are injuries that you get to see young players like Conor Bradley come on and this set-up is not new to him now, he knows what to expect.

“He comes to play, and he could get game time against Estonia, who knows what he can go on and achieve. We need to find out about players, whether they are ready, and I’m not averse to throwing them in.

“Sometimes you come up with real gems and we are starting to see a few players blossom and put themselves in a shop window. It’s great to have the middle game to give players a chance to play.”

Though a raft of senior players were missing, Ballard and Shayne Lavery were not the only youngsters to impress against Lithuania as 21-year-old Ali McCann again looked accomplished in midfield.

At the other end of the age scale, there was another fine performance from captain Steven Davis, back in the squad after sitting out the summer friendlies.

“He was class in the middle of the park,” Baraclough said.

“At times when it needs to be calmed down he is able to put his foot on the ball, dictate where the ball goes and get it away from the press very quickly. He’s 36 years of age but in the 90th minute he’s flying up the left-hand side trying to dribble around three or four players.

“We lose it and give away a chance, and who’s one of the first midfielders to get back? Steven Davis. He’s not a (normal) 36-year-old. I’m sure he’s got many more games to go in him.

“He’s a great character, very down to earth and he’s my captain for a reason.”