Nations League draw: Northern Ireland to face Greece and two more teams in League C

Northern Ireland go into today's draw ranked 54th in the world. Pic: INPHO/Presseye/Jonathan Porter

Northern Ireland will take on Greece, Kosovo and either Estonia or Cyprus in the Nations League next year.

Ian Baraclough's side discovered their fate during Thursday afternoon's draw for the tournament that crucially decides the play-off places for Euro 2024.

As top seeds, Northern Ireland will be hopeful they can win the group and secure the guarantee of one of those play-off places.

However, they will face a battle with a Greece side that has lost only two of 14 competitive games since the coronavirus pandemic began. The sides most recently met in qualifying for Euro 2016 with Northern Ireland winning 3-1 at home thanks to a Steven Davis double and 2-0 away with goals from Kyle Lafferty and Jamie Ward.

Kosovo were only accepted into UEFA in 2016 and will meet Northern Ireland for the first time. The group will be completed by the winners of the League D play-out between Cyprus and Estonia, which takes place in March.

Northern Ireland met Estonia in a friendly in September, Shane Ferguson striking the only goal. The sides last met competitively in Euro 2020 qualifying, NI again winning home and away.

They haven't played Cyprus competitively since the 1974 World Cup qualifying, playing only two friendlies since, which both ended in 0-0 draws.

Elsewhere, the Republic of Ireland will play Scotland, Ukraine and Armenia in League B.

In League A, England will have a chance for Euro 2020 revenge when they face Italy as well as Germany and Hungary. Wales will play Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland.

Group A1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria

Group A2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic

Group A3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary

Group A4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales

Group B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia

Group B2: Iceland, Russia, Israel, Albania

Group B3: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro

Group B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

Group C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands

Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus/Estonia

Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan/Moldova

Group C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar

Group D1: Latvia, Andorra, Kazakhstan/Moldova, Liechtenstein

Group D2: San Marino, Cyprus/Estonia, Malta