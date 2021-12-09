Neil Lennon feels ‘absolutely’ free of sectarian issues as former Celtic boss eyes managerial return amid Ipswich and Hibernian links

The former Celtic boss has been out of the game since leaving Parkhead in February, those nine-and-a-half months since representing his longest spell out of the professional game since before he joined Manchester City as a teenage midfielder in the 1980s.

The intervening years have brought remarkable success as both a player and manager, most of it in Glasgow. As a player, Lennon won five league titles and four Scottish Cups with Celtic and matched both of those hauls during two spells as the club boss

Lennon has been surprised and frustrated that he has yet to land so much as an interview for a managerial role since his departure from the Hoops.

And now he has underlined his readiness to go again, speaking with hope for his future.

That’s not least because the Lurgan man is confident that the days of sectarian issues dogging his career have become a thing of the past, saying he feels “absolutely” free of such events.

Lennon retired from international football after receiving a death threat in the build-up to what would have been his 41st cap against Cyprus in 2002.

Then almost a decade later during his first stint as Celtic boss, bullets were sent to Lennon as well as two of his Celtic squad, then Northern Ireland internationals Niall McGinn and Paddy McCourt. All three packages were detected by postal workers and all three had been sent in Northern Ireland.

Now, a further 10 years on from that unsavoury incident, Lennon is glad those threats haven’t continued into more recent days.

"There were no real issues with the sectarianism the second time around at Celtic, which is for the better obviously,” he told ESPN of his recent managerial stint at the club, which lasted almost two years.

"Over the years, I've never talked about politics, I've never talked about Ireland, I've never talked about religion. It's just all about football. I'm a football man and I have been since I was born. The one thing you wanted to do was prove you could be a success on and off the field, whether you were playing or managing.

"I remember going into Celtic (for the first managerial stint), looking at the young players, kids from Honduras and South Korea, the Scottish, English and Welsh boys, really talented players from all over the world, and thinking, 'I'm not giving this up. They've come here to play for you and they are giving you everything at the minute.' I couldn't give that up for those who have a distorted view."

On retiring from international football just a day after that 2002 threat, Lennon said: “I had to take a step down because I was worried about the same thing happening over and over again. I took advice from security people and just decided it wasn't worth it anymore. It was a huge story at the time, headline news.

"It was sad because it was my international career, something that I'd worked really hard to achieve in my life and sacrificed a lot to get there. But my ambitions at the time, my priority at the time, was Celtic and I felt the best thing to do was to forge a club career and try to leave that sort of thing behind me."

Since leaving the club earlier this year, Lennon has earned a legion of supporters for his work as an incisive media pundit but now he’s keen to return to management.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the 50-year-old is understood to be on the shortlist for the vacant Ipswich Town job, for which he’s rated at 6/1 by the bookies behind odds-on favourite Neil Harris.

Then when news of Jack Ross’ departure from Lennon’s former club Hibernian broke on Thursday morning, the County Armagh man’s name was quickly trending on social media as supporters discussed a potential return for a second stint as manager at Easter Road.

For Lennon, he’s open to working in a range of environments but stresses that the job must be the right one.

"I don't want to get comfortable because I do miss management and, ideally, I want to get back in eventually,” he said.

"My ultimate aim is to entertain. Football is a results-driven business but you are there to entertain and that was always my thinking when I went into the role at Celtic both times. If you look at my record, it stands up against most people's. My teams always scored a lot of goals and in every club I've been at, I made a profit in player sales, even Bolton which was obviously difficult.

"Hopefully the right team will come along, whether that is here or abroad. I love the Spanish game, I enjoy Major League Soccer, too. I've had a good rest, I feel fresh and I'm excited about whatever challenge lies ahead."